Bollywood Roundup: Bipasha Basu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bhumi Pednekar, and more…

Bipasha Basu has a personal photographer at home

Mumbai– Actress Bipasha Basu has a personal photographer at home. No prizes for guessing, it is her hubby Karan Singh Grover.

Along with an Instagram post with a string of pictures featuring her, Bipasha wrote: “My personal photographer at home @iamksgofficial Me=Poser.”

The actress also shared a boomerang video flipping her hair. “Hair Swinging Kinda Mood #loveyourself,” she wrote.

On the work front, Bipasha reunites with Karan in the thriller “Dangerous”, co-starring Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora.

Birthday girl Jacqueline Fernandez ‘terribly missing’ her family

Mumbai– Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is spending her birthday on Tuesday here all alone, and she sure is missing her family.

“This year there are no celebratory birthday plans, I will just virtually connect with all my loved ones through the day. I’m terribly missing my family back home so spending quality time with them would be the best thing for me,” she said.

“But given the situation we are all in now, we will make do with video calls. Hopefully, will be able to hug my parents and siblings super soon,” she added.

Over the years, the Bollywood beauty has been part of hit films like “Murder 2”, “Kick” and “Judwaa 2”. She had also made her small screen debut as a judge for the ninth season of dance-based show “Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa”.

The actress often uses her Instagram account to spread positivity among her 44 million followers.

Bhumi Pednekar: I believe in repeating clothes

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar believes in repeating her clothes. She adds that she also believes in sharing her wardrobe with her sister.

“I believe in repeating clothes. I repeat clothes all the time. I don’t think that people might see me wearing the same clothes because as an actress you are told to wear different and new outfits, but honestly I don’t care,” said Bhumi, who is also an environment activist.

“There are so many business I have come across where people are renting clothes! I love the idea! It’s genius!” she added.

Bhumi also shares clothes with her sister Samiksha Pednekar. “Between me and my sister, our wardrobe is pretty much one. We share clothes. We keep repeating clothes and we have no problem with that. In the last two years, I have consciously started seeing how climate-conscious the brand is before I wear it,” she said.

She feels the world is shifting towards sustainability. “There is large shift in the way brands are now dealing with sustainability. All your high fashion brands and luxury brands are slowly turning towards sustainability,” she noted.

With recycled fashion, the price difference is a lot, too. “I really hope that the process happens a lot faster because as a consumer you will consume what is given to you. Unfortunately, with recycled and up-cycled fashion, the price difference is a lot and it’s not affordable to everybody,” she said.

Madhuri Dixit celebrates dance heritage on Independence Day

Mumbai– Bollywood dance diva Madhuri Dixit-Nene is celebrating the dance heritage of India as part of Independence Day celebrations. Her online academy, Dance With Madhuri, has launched a global campaign to promote Indian classical and folk dance forms to commemorate the spirit of the nation through the art form.

The month-long campaign will include 11 different dance forms from nine different states of the country.

“In a country of 1.3 billion people, our rich heritage of dance forms holds a very special place and deserves to be celebrated globally. What better occasion to do that than our Independence Day, which is right around the corner,” said Madhuri.

“Our core mission with this initiative remains the same, to give everyone an equal opportunity to learn dance from the best choreographers and experts,” she added.

While Lavani will be taught by Madhuri, dance enthusiasts can learn Kathak from legendary Birju Maharaj, Madhuri and others. Other dance forms include Bharatnatiyam, Ghoomar, Bhangara, and Bihu.

When Karisma and Kareena soaked in hues of sun, sand and sea

Mumbai– Actress Karisma Kapoor has shared a picture with her actress sister Kareena Kapoor Khan that is soaked in the colours of the sun, sand and the sea.

In the Instagram picture, Karisma and Kareena flaunt huge sunglasses. Her caption almost underlines why they need such defined eyewear.

“Looking towards the sun, sand and sea #tuesdaythoughts #sistersquad,” reads Karisma’s caption.

Recently, the actress sought to shun the gloominess of Mumbai’s rainy weather by spreading positivity on social media.

“Gloomy day… but let’s smile #positivity,” she posted on Instagram, with a happy picture where she poses in a baby pink shirt with a rainbow printed on it.

Karisma was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s digital show “Mentalhood”, which explores the multitasking nature of different types of mothers, and their efforts to ensure the best upbringing for their children.

Swara Bhaskar plays action heroine in new web series

Mumbai– Actress Swara Bhaskar says her fans will get to see her performing some high-octane action sequences as a cop in an upcoming digital project.

Talking about the series, titled “Flesh”, Swara said: “Human and child trafficking is one of the most damning realities of the world and it’s important that we keep highlighting the issue through the fictional content that we create.”

“I am honoured to be a part of ‘Flesh’ and given the opportunity to work with the team was an absolute pleasure. For the very first time in my career, I will be seen essaying the role of a cop which I am hoping will be appreciated by fans. They will witness me performing some high-octane action sequences,” added the actress.

The web series, which is a crime-thriller, also stars Akshay Oberoi, Vidya Malvade and Mahima Makwana. “Flesh” is written by Pooja Ladha Surti and is directed by Danish Aslam.

The series will stream on Eros Now from August 21.

Akshay Oberoi has a ‘dark, diabolical’ surprise for fans

Mumbai– Actor Akshay Oberoi says he enjoyed playing a dark and diabolical character in a new web series.

Akshay dons a a menacing character in the series titled “Flesh”.

Sharing his experience, Akshay said: “I’m excited as we’re edging close to the streaming of ‘Flesh’. My character in it is so different that I think around this time I’ve managed to surprise myself. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being someone who is terrifying, diabolical and dark.”

According to a source, an earring and nose piercing will accentuate Akshay’s evil get-up.

The series is a story of two completely different girls who survive the ordeal of being victims of the sex and human trafficking industry of India.

Akshay will also be seen in the films “KTina”, the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payalaye 2” and a series titled “Magic”. (IANS)