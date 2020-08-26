Bollywood Roundup: Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, and more…

Bhumi Pednekar pitches for masks: If you really care, please wear

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar has come up with a new slogan to encourage people to wear masks amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

“If you really care, please wear,” wrote Bhumi on Instagram.

The actress, who is also an environmental activist, posted her message with a picture in which she is dressed in a striped T-shirt, teamed with a white shirt and a blush pink embellished mask.

Bhumi was last seen in “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”, where she had a special appearance. She will next be seen in “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare” and “Durgavati”.

Arjun Kapoor trolled on Twitter after announcement of new film

Mumbai– On Wednesday, soon after a yet-untitled cross-border love story featuring Arjun Kapoor was announced, Twitter was flooded with memes and trolls targeting the actor. As a result, his name started to trend on Twitter.

Arjun has been a favourite target of memers, and has lately been attacked on social media along with other star kids, as conversation on Bollywood nepotism reopened after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“#ArjunKapoor It takes guts to cast someone like Arjun Kapoor after what all has just happened. Either the producer is Dumb/ Overconfident Whatever may be the case it will be a Massive Disaster like his previous films. Time’up now for such Nepo Products supported by Bollywood Mafia,” tweeted a user.

“We r not interested in star kids.. kindly boycott… don let them go free.. or elz they will murder many sushhants an dishas in the future,” wrote another user.

Some were sarcastic: “Don’t worry People Boycott ki zaroorat hi nahi #ArjunKapoor is enough to ruin any movie single handedly.”

“How does he still get film offers? #ArjunKapoor,” wondered a user.

Kajol shares a message on Women’s Equality Day

Mumbai– Actress Kajol reiterated that people should treat boys and girl equally in every way, on the occasion of Womens Equality Day on Wednesday.

“Lets take #WomensEqualityDay as an opportunity to impart wisdom in our children, that girls & boys stand equal on all grounds,” Kajol wrote on Instagram, with a picture of her with husband, actor Ajay Devgn. The couple strikes a smiling pose with a group of girls.

Kajol tagged the post with #GenderEquality and #Superhumans.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: “well said.”

Another one wrote: “Exactly… there should be no gender discrimination.”

Kajol is gearing up for her digital debut in the film “Tribhanga”, directed by Renuka Shahane. The film is set in Mumbai and traces the story of three generations of a family, from the late 1980s to modern-day.

Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram family grows to 30 million

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela now has a fan following of 30 million on Instagram. She has posted a thank-you note and a video collage to celebrate the milestone.

“30 million love thank you @instagram, love you guys! Thank you for being most the important part of my story. Thank you for coming into my life and giving me happiness, thank you for loving me and accepting my love in return. Thank you for the memories I will adore forever,” she wrote.

“Thanks for giving me joys and smiles. Thanks for sharing my trouble’s pile. Thanks for wiping the tears of my eye. Thanks for showing me the glad view of sky. Thanks for lending me your shoulders to lean.”

“Thanks for giving my words a proper mean. Thanks for telling me the value of life.

“Thanks for showing me the rules to survive. Thanks for lending me the sympathetic ears.

Thanks for showing how much you care.”

“From all this what I mean in the end Is thanks for being my 30 million @instagram family thank you so much @priyangshu_sv you’re killer @nishal_nick #love#UrvashiRautela,” she concluded.

With her new cyber feat, Urvashi moves ahead of the likes of Amitabh Bachchan (22.1 million) and Shah Rukh Khan (22.4 million).

Reem Shaikh confirms she is not quitting ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’

Mumbai– Actress Reem Shaikh has reassured fans that she is not quitting her role of Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta.

“Further to a lot of speculation around me leaving ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’, I would like to clear the air and reassure my fans that I intend to continue doing the show. The character of Kalyani is extremely close to my heart and there’s a gripping narrative still waiting to unfold in the show’s upcoming plot,” she said.

“I recently had a discussion with the show’s makers about certain creative aspects but we have been able to iron out any differences and arrive at a fruitful consensus. I am very happy with the way my character is currently shaping up and can’t wait for my fans’ reactions to the new twists they’re about to see,” she added.

The show has taken a five-year leap.

Talking about the leap, actor Sehban Azim, who plays Malhar in the Zee TV show, said: “We absolutely love our audience and fans. While we all crave happy endings, the reality is often far from it. Kalyani and Malhar are one of the most loved on-screen couples, but the upcoming leap will surely surprise the audience and I am sure they are going to enjoy seeing the other side of me and unravel what actually transpired that triggered me to end up shooting my beloved Kalyani. But viewers can rest assured there’s a lot more of Kal-Ma to look forward to as she returns after our 5 year leap, but with an all new twist and surprise for our viewers.”

Taapsee eats right to acquire athlete’s look for ‘Rashmi Rocket’

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu has started working on her diet to get an athletic frame for the upcoming sports film, Rashmi Rocket.

The actress shared a picture of her morning meal on Instagram.

“This is how prepping for #RashmiRocket looks like! Starting off my day with this carb-rich breakfast planned by my fuss free @munmun.ganeriwal. As she says, working to get an athletic bod isn’t about eating only proteins. Keeping the right balance is important. On my plate are sweet potato tikkis which @munmun.ganeriwal recommends for its high fibre content and I recommend for its great taste! Bon appetit,” she wrote along with the picture, which shows her enjoying her breakfast.

The actress will start shooting for her the film in November.

“Getting back on track, one lap at a time! #RashmiRocket to start shooting this November,” she wrote on Instagram. Along with it, she posted a picture of her look in the film.

The Akarsh Khurana directorial is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch, who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee’s husband in the project.

Anushka Sharma: We owe it to each other to stay cautious during pandemic

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Sharma is keen to see Bollywood bounce back after the Covid pandemic and feels the industry is good at taking precautions.

“Our industry is very good at taking precautions to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. Going forward, the atmosphere on set will definitely be different, but we all need to embrace the changes as we know there is a good reason for these. We owe it to each other to stay cautious during this pandemic,” said the actress.

The pandemic has made Anushka introspective. “Living in the moment is the only thing that makes sense to me now, it makes me feel calm. The minute I start planning or thinking of the future, I have to bring myself to the present and deal with what I have to deal with right now,” she said.

Anushka is happy that she has achieved a work-life balance after over three years of trying to perfect it since her wedding. She says she is happy that she has become less judgemental.

“I’ve been introspective over the last three years. I don’t want to think that my only value is what I’ve achieved in life. Peace of mind is my priority and I’m happy that I have become more compassionate and less judgmental,” she says. (IANS)