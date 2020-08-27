Bollywood Roundup: Anushka Sharma, Preity Zinta, Farhan Akhtar, and more…

Anushka, Virat set to welcome first child in January 2021

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, are set to be parents for the first time. The couple confirmed on Thursday that they will welcome their first born in January 2021.

The announcement came with a picture of the couple on Anushka and Virat’s respective Instagram accounts, where her baby bump is visible. In the photograph, Anushka wears a black and white polka dotted dress, while Virat is seen in grey T-shirt and white pants.

“And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” Anushka captioned the image. Virat shared the same caption on his Instagram page.

The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.

Throwback Thursday: Preity shares old pic with Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai– Actress Preity G. Zinta on Thursday went down memory lane and shared a throwback image with the superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

“Look what I found in my old pictures @iamsrk Don’t ask me how I have this… I just do #throwbackthursday #Ting,” she captioned the pic.

In the picture, SRK poses with Preity in black coat pant.

Fans of the two stars loved the snapshot, naturally.

“Hahaha love this pic, please do a film together again,” a user commented.

“Good old times,” another one wrote.

Preity made her Bollywood debut opposite SRK in Mani Ratnam’s “Dil Se” in 1998. The two actors later worked together in “Kal Ho Naa Ho” (2003), “Veer Zaara” (2004) and “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna” (2006).

Farhan Akhtar pens a birthday wish for Shibani Dandekar

Mumbai– Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Thursday posted a birthday wish for his girlfriend, actress Shibani Dandekar, on social media.

In a picture Farhan posted on Instagram, he is seen twinning in black with Shibani. “You’ll always have my shoulder to lean on. Happy birthday @shibanidandekar .. love you,” he captioned the image, in which Shibani rests her hand on Farhan’s shoulder.

Farhan and Shibani have been dating for a while, and are currently living in together.

Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar also wished the former on social media.

“Happy Birthday chicken, I don’t think I could love a person more than I love Apeksha (Shibani and Anusha’s sister) and You. There is no bigger protector and anyone braver than you. I love you with all of me… Can’t wait to celebrate soon, miss you so so much,” Anusha wrote on Instagram.

Shruti Seth in extreme close-up, sans make-up

Mumbai– Actress Shruti Seth has shared a few tips for good skin with a new Instagram selfie.

The selfie, shot in extreme close-up, captures water droplets on Shruti’s face. She has a towel wrapped on her wet hair.

“Sans make-up, Eat clean, Hydrate, Sleep. Stay positive. Repeat,” she wrote with several tick mark emojis, to underline the fact that she is following the regime ardently.

Amid the lockdown, several celebrities have been flaunting their natural look on social media.

In July, Shruti, who is best known for her role in the TV show “Shararat: Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat”, went down memory lane and shared a rare photo of the time she was pregnant with daughter Alina, who turned six on Thursday.

Alia Bhatt gets cryptic with sunkissed pic

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt might be getting trolled for her upcoming movie, Sadak 2, but she seems determined to keep her face towards the sunshine.

The actress took to Instagram to share a sunkissed picture of herself, but what catches attention is the caption.

“Keep your face towards the sunshine and the shadows will fall behind you,” she wrote along with the photograph, in which she is seen wearing an oversized shirt as she flips her hair back, with a swimming pool and greenery in the backdrop.

Lately, the actress has been facing flak on social media, because she is a star kid. Earlier this month, the trailer of her upcoming film “Sadak 2” became the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India.

Released on August 12, the trailer of “Sadak 2” has been trolled by many netizens as it is seen by people as a shining example of Bollywood nepotism — a topic which became the talk of the town after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June.

‘Dhoom’ turns 16: Esha, Uday get nostalgic

Mumbai– As Dhoom turned 16 on Thursday, actors Esha Deol and Uday Chopra recalled working in the blockbuster.

Taking to Instagram, Esha shared the look of her character in the film and wrote: “16 years of Dhoom and being your Dhoom girl. With love, Dilbara.”

Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, the action-packed film also starred John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Rimi Sen.

Walking down memory lane, Uday shared a Yash Raj Films Instagram post that has a video of a few bike chase scenes from the film.

The 2004 film revolved around a gang of bikers, headed by Kabir (played by John Abraham), who are on a robbing spree. Abhishek Bachchan essayed the role of a cop.

“16 years ago, on this day, I was excited, nervous and confident! And then… the next day… on August 27th… Dhoom released! The rest as they say… is history,” Sanjay Gadhvi tweeted.

After the success of “Dhoom”, makers came up with two more films in the franchise.

“Dhoom 2” starred Hrithik Roshan as the antagonist, along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. “Dhoom 3” had Aamir Khan in a double role, as twins who are expert thieves, and also featured Katrina Kaif. (IANS)