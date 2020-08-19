Bollywood celebs welcome SC ruling in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Mumbai– Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling that has ordered a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The apex court has asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI.

Here’s what filmdom celebrities said, hailing the verdict:

Kriti Sanon: “Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine. Lets all have faith, stop speculating and let the CBI do their work now!”

Akshay Kumar: “SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail”

Paresh Rawal: “SSR Death Mystery. Truth and justice must prevail .Thanks SC. Welcome CBI.”

Parineeti Chopra: “This is a positive step. Please let’s respect this moment, and let the CBI do their work now! Please let’s stop speculating and coming to conclusions on our own .. #CBIforSSR #SushanthSinghRajput.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: “Lauding the #SupremeCourt in this decision. The power of prayers and so many wishes manifesting never ceases to amaze me. Hope the truth comes out soon; for the sake of his family, fans, and above all… for his soul to rest in peace Folded hands May justice prevail #CBIEnquiryForSSR.”

Sonal Chahuan: “Finally the SC has directed the CBI to investigate #SushanthSinghRajput case. May the truth prevail #CBIForSSR.”

Tisca Chopra: “Welcome the Apex Court’s decision to take over investigation on the #SushanthSinghRajput case .. Hope now all manner of wild speculations will stop and the truth that we seek shall emerge .. only that will liberate #CBITakesOver #Truth.”

Ranvir Shorey: “Pleased with the SC verdict to have #CBIForSSR. We all need to know the truth about the circumstances surrounding #SushanthSinghRajput’s death.”

Tusshar Kapoor: “Ultimately, the law of the land prevails and the truth will be out!! A tragedy doesn’t deserve to be turned into a circus of sorts, on a regular basis! Above all, may his soul eventually find its true salvation & peace! CBIForSushantSinghRajput #SupremeCourt.”

Meera Chopra: “I want to see the faces of all those ministers who claimed that #cbi kisi haalat main nahi hone denge.”

Daisy Shah: “Finally!!! A positive news. Stop with the conjectures now. Have faith and Let the CBI do their work.”

Prachi Desai: “You have all done it!!! #CBIForSSR #SSRWarriors White heart this reiterated a learning for us all that YOUR Voices have the Power to move worlds! May justice be served utterly. #SushantSinghRajputThis is just the beginning, don’t stop praying.”

Sophie Choudhry: “SC directs CBI to investigate the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. 8 weeks and no answers. The power of the people has prevailed. Much respect to all those who did not give up. I pray the truth now prevails for his family, his loved ones and above all for him #CBIForSSR.”

Sushant was found dead at his residence on June 14. His family lodged an FIR accusing his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges. They had demanded a CBI investigation into his death. (IANS)