Bollywood Roundup: Shreya Chaudhry, Karan Wahi, Sayani Gupta, and more…

Shreya Chaudhry: I adore everything about Rajasthan

Mumbai– Actress Shreya Chaudhry says working on the series, Bandish Bandits, introduced her to the culture and cuisine of Rajasthan.

“Being a Rajput, I have always wanted to visit Rajasthan and ‘Bandish Bandits’ made that happen. I adore everything about that place. The culture is beautiful, the people are extremely warm, the street food is amazing, and we shot across many beautiful locations,” Shreya said.

“We would gorge on a new mithai every day on the set and I enjoyed the malai ghevar the most. Rajesh Tailang, who plays Ritwik’s father in the show, is from Bikaner. So, his entire family visited us on the sets with homecooked food, and it was amazing. It was a wonderful experience shooting in Rajasthan and I would love to go back there,” she added.

“Bandish Bandits” is set in Jodhpur, and the show tells the story of Radhey and Tamanna, two young musicians hailing from contrasting backgrounds. Radhe (Ritwik Bhowmik) is a singing prodigy determined to follow in the classical footsteps of his grandfather (Naseeruddin Shah), while Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhry) is a rising pop sensation desperate to become India’s first international popstar.

Karan Wahi recalls skydiving in Dubai

Mumbai– Actor Karan Wahi does not consider himself an adventurous person, though he does not mind trying out adventure activity.

In an interaction with IANS, Karan recalled his experience of skydiving in Dubai.

“I went to Dubai a few years ago and jumped off the plane. Nothing can be scarier. It was one of the craziest things I have done in life. It’s stupid. We were given a demo and a half-hour training schedule of what to do if panic situation happens.

“Trust me, you get more panicky during the training because you are preparing for the worst. And I am that guy who only thinks for the worst. So, things become more difficult for me,” he shared.

Karan has a dream to get clicked in front of the Seven Wonders of the World.

“I am not an adventure junkie. I am more of a traveller and a sports guy. I love exploring new places, trying local food and clicking pictures at the beautiful places. I really want to get clicked in front of the Seven Wonders of the World. I have already covered four,” he added.

Sayani Gupta to conduct a virtual masterclass

Mumbai– Actress Sayani Gupta will virtually conduct a masterclass on acting.

She has been invited by Dial M for Films, MAMI (Mumbai Film Festival) to conduct the masterclass on August 6.

“I am super excited and nervous. It’s like appearing for my board exams all over again. I am deeply honoured to be featuring as part of such an incredibly talented bunch who I look upto and whose work I adore,” said Sayani.

“We are talking about my understanding of the craft of acting and my journey so far, as a practitioner of the craft and also a professional,” she added.

Sayani has made a name for herself in the industry through her performances in films like “Margarita With A Straw”, “Jolly LLB 2” and “Article 15”.

She was last seen in “Axone” in which she portrayed a 23-year-old Nepali girl from Manipur.

Preity Zinta: Life is as peachy as you make it

Mumbai– Actress Preity Zinta has shared words of wisdom about life on social media.

Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a boomerang video of herself from a fashion photo-shoot. In the clip, the actress is seen twirling in a peach coloured fringed dress.

“Life is as peachy as you make it,” she wrote.

Preity recently recalled that she was a bit scared of Salman Khan to begin with, and also in awe of the superstar. The actress shared clips from the song “Aate jaate jo milta hai”, which was picturised on Salman and Preity for the 2000 film “Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega”, while recounting her earliest memories of working with Salman.

On the acting front, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film “Bhaiaji Superhit”. The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

Kriti Kharbanda’s ‘cheesy kinda day’

Mumbai– Kriti Kharbanda has described her day as cheesy. Kriti took to Instagram, where she posted a picture of a platter that has cheese with some olives, bread and hummus.

She captioned it: “Cheesy kinda day!”

Last month, Kriti spoke about true love and pet passions in a social media post. In a picture she posted on Instagram, Kriti kisses rumoured beau Pulkit Samrat’s pet dog Drogo.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen on screen in Anees Bazmee’s comedy caper “Pagalpanti”, which also stars her Pulkit, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’cruz and Saurabh Shukla.

She will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama titled “Taish”, where she once again stars with Pulkit. The film is slated to release next year.

Radhika Madan channels her inner Dark Knight

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Radhika Madan channeled her inner dark knight in a new photograph she posted on social media.

Radhika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in a stunning black dress. She completed her look with minimal make-up and chose to keep her tresses open.

“Dark Knight,” she wrote alongside the image.

Radhika, an avid social media user, has been keeping her fans entertained with her pictures and witty captions. Recently,

She will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy “Shiddat”, which also stars Mohit Raina, Diana Madan and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of “Jannat” fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

Karisma Kapoor spreads positivity on a gloomy day in Mumbai

Mumbai– Actress Karisma Kapoor is shunning the gloominess by spreading some positivity on social media.

“Gloomy day … but let’s smile #positivity,” she posted on Instagram while sharing a happy picture of herself in a baby pink shirt, which has a rainbow printed over it.

On Wednesday, for the second consecutive day, heavy rains continued to disrupt life in Mumbai, even as high alert was issued. Karisma’s post was aimed at spreading some sunshine amid the cloudy weather.

Recently, Karisma shared that she is missing waiting on a flight. Karisma took to Instagram and shared a boomerang video of herself sitting in a flight and pouting.

“I almost miss waiting on a flight #travelgram,” wrote Karisma. (IANS)