Andhra man sentenced to death for rape, murder of 7-year-old

Vijayawada–A special court on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl.

The fifth Additional District-cum-Special Judge for Trial of Offences under POCSO Act sentenced Barlapudi Pentiah to death for the horrific crime he committed on November 10 last year at Gollapudi in Vijayawada.

The accused was arrested within 24 hours of registration of the First Information Report (FIR). The investigation was also completed and the charge sheet filed swiftly.

The trial was completed by March. However, the judgment was reserved when coronavirus induced lockdown was announced.

According to police, this is the 18th conviction in cases of rape or Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act that has been secured by the police since Disha Bill was passed in December 2019.

The impetus given to investigation of crimes against women and children by Disha initiatives, particularly strengthening of police and forensic capabilities helped in speedy conclusion of cases in such heinous crimes, they said.

The scientific investigation by Vijayawada city police supported by DNA analysis created a strong and fool-proof case for prosecution.

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang appreciated the professional alacrity displayed in the scientific investigation done by Vijayawada police and said that this conviction sends a message that those guilty of crime against women and children will not be spared and act as a deterrent to all such predators.

The DGP stated that further consolidation of Disha initiatives in line with the government’s vision of a safe and secure society for women and children is on the anvil in a steadfast manner. (IANS)