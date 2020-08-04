Adil Hussain: It’s a shame that many Indians had to go abroad for acknowledgment

Mumbai– Actor Adil Hussain says he has seen amazing talent in India. He feels it is a shame that many Indians had to fly out of the country to get acknowledgment.

Adil stars in the film “Pareeksha: The Final Test”, which deals with the Indian education system.

“It is very important for us to know that there is a pool of talent across the country, I’ve seen amazing talent coming out from various regions of the country. I feel it is the duty of the current government to give these children, specifically from the economically marginalised section, equal opportunities across sectors education being primary,” said Adil.

“I feel it is a shame that many Indians had to leave the country and go abroad to get their acknowledgment, as the CEO of Google or for that matter the scientists working in NASA. I hope this changes and our film ‘Pareeksha’ brings awareness amongst the ruling class and authorities that we still need to do a lot to let alone even acknowledge the talent in our nation,” he added.

The film is based on true events, and is directed by Prakash Jha.

The film had its India Premiere at the 50th International Film Festival of India in the Indian Panorama section and recently, premiered at the London Indian Film Festival.

Also starring Priyanka Bose, Sanjay Suri and child actor Shubham Jha, the film is set to release on Zee5 on August 6. (IANS)