With Zero New Coronavirus Deaths on Tuesday, Massachusetts Marches Ahead

BOSTON– The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported zero coronavirus deaths Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in its daily coronavirus report. The total number of deaths in the state decreased from the previous day as the state corrected duplicate data.

There were 114 new cases reported in the state, according to CBS News. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts is 103,701 and the confirmed death toll is 7,874 as of Tuesday.

The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82, according to CBS News.

“As of Tuesday, there are 733 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 29 patients from Monday. There are 120 patients currently in ICU,” CBS News reported.