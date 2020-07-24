US COVID-19 cases surpass 4 million

New York–The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed the 4 million mark to reach 4,005,414 as of 3.04 p.m. local time (1904 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the national death toll from the disease rose to 143,820, according to the CSSE, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

California has recently surpassed New York to be the hardest-hit state with 421,857 cases. Other states with over 100,000 cases include New York, Florida, Texas, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Arizona, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Louisiana, the CSSE data showed. (IANS)