Upen Patel opens up on how he felt left out in Bollywood

Mumbai– Actor Upen Patel on Friday took to Twitter and shared how he felt left out in the film industry, and also had some strong words to say about the media.

“Strange how so many media outlets are contacting me today for an interview in papers and to appear on TV about #nepotisminbollywood but when I needed the support to cover or promote my films most never had time or I was not star enough to feature. Oh what now you remember me,” Upen Tweeted.

Reacting to his tweet, one of the social media users even pointed to his sudden disappearance from Bollywood despite his good performances.

Responding to the user, Upen opened up on how his mental health started affected.

“Suddenly they decided to cut me out and I was left in a corner. I was lost. Confused. Hurt. It was very toxic for my mental health.. suddenly I was not needed in the industry,” he added.

Upen made his Bollywood debut with the Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer “36 China Town” in 2006. He later worked in films such as “Namastey London” and “Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani”, and also appeared in “Bigg Boss”. (IANS)