Uber appoints Prabhjeet Singh as President of India, South Asia

New Delhi– Ride-hailing major Uber on Thursday announced the appointment of Prabhjeet Singh as President Uber India and South Asia, tasked with overseeing the next phase of growth in the companys mobility business across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The announcement came as Uber closed its Mumbai office last month as part of the global churning in the wake the ongoing Covid-19 disruption that has affected its business.

“I am thrilled to have been given the responsibility of leading Uber in India and South Asia, and look forward to collaborating with exceptional teams and gifted colleagues across the Uber family to strengthen our services and product offerings,” Singh said in a statement.

Singh joined Uber in August 2015 from McKinsey and Co, where he was an Associate Partner.

Since, he’s been part of the core team that adapted the global business model to India, launched multiple new cities and led several innovations, including scaling up Auto and Moto categories and building a multi-modal platform.

“I am confident Prabhjeet will exceed our expectations by leading Uber India SA on to the path of profitability, further consolidate our partnership with public transport authorities, continue our growth trajectory by expanding Auto and Moto to the next batch of cities, and build iconic teams,” said Pradeep Parameswaran, Regional General Manager for Asia Pacific Uber.

According to media reports, the Mumbai office had nearly 25 employees and over 150 staff on contractual basis.

Uber India had in May announced to lay off around 600 full-time employees due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis. (IANS)