Triple murder in capital: Woman, 2 kids found clubbed to death, husband a suspect

New Delhi–A 28-year-old woman and her two minor children were found murdered at their home in Nihal Vihar area of the capital on Sunday morning, police said. The needle of suspicion points toward her husband who went missing after the incident.

The bodies of Preeti and her nine-year-old son and five-year-old daughter were found at their residence at Shiv Ram Park in Nihal Vihar in the outer district.

A PCR call was made at Nihal Vihar police station at around 11.30 a.m., giving information about the incident, DCP, Outer Delhi, A. Koan said, adding that Preeti’s husband was not found at the house.

All three deceased bored bruises on their faces and heads, police said. A hammer-like tool, which has been found in the house, is believed to have been used by the murderer as his weapon, as all injuries seems to be from a blunt object, police said.

Several teams have been formed to investigate the case and trace the missing husband, who works in a factory.

The forensic teams, along with senior police officers, visited the spot. A case and murder has been registered and further investigations are on. (IANS)