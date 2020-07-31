Sushant’s father falsely implicated me: Rhea to SC

New Delhi–Actress Rhea Chakraborty has told the Supreme Court that she has been falsely implicated in the FIR registered against her in Bihar by late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs father.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case took a dramatic turn recently after his father K.K. Singh recently filed an FIR in Patna accusing six people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide.

The actress, who on Wednesday had moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the investigation to Mumbai, told the apex court that she also received many death and rape threats and that she is in deep trauma due to the loss of Sushant, which has multiplied further due to the constant media glare the case has been receiving.

Rhea informed the top court that she was in a live-in relationship with Sushant till June 8. She claimed that Sushant was suffering from depression for some time and was on anti-depressants.

“In peculiar facts and circumstances of the present case, the petitioner has been falsely implicated in the present case filed by at the instance of Krishna Kishore Singh,” Rehea said in her plea.

“He committed suicide on the morning of June 14 at his Bandra residence by hanging himself. The petitioner was summoned and she had visited the Bandra police station on various occasions and her statement was recorded under Section 175 of CrPC.

“The petitioner has filed a complaint at Santa Cruz police station in Mumbai against the death and rape threats. It would be just and expedient, if the transfer of the case is directed from Patna to Mumbai,” the plea said.

Speaking to IANS earlier, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said that his client has electronically filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai where the investigation in connection to the actor’s death was already in progress.

Sushant and Rhea were in a relationship before the actor’s alleged suicide on June 14. Sushant’s father has levelled various allegations against Rhea, including taking money from his son and also threatening to disclose his medical reports with the media. Sushant’s family has also accused Rhea of keeping him away from his family. (IANS)