Sachet Tandon comes up with rendition of ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’

Mumbai– “Kabir Singh” fame singer-composer Sachet Tandon has taken a devotional route this time. He has come up with a rendition of the popular bhajan “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram”.

“The experience of recording this rendition was very satisfying and enjoyable because the approach had to be new and unlike anything I’ve done before, which was exciting. I was and still am a very big fan of this melody since my childhood days. I hope people like the new rendition and make it a part of their daily life,” Sachet said.

With music by Raaj Aashoo and lyrics by Seepi Jha, Sachet’s version is a modernday rendition of the classic bhajan.

Sachet rose to fame singing “Bekhayali”, one of the most popular songs of lst year, in the film “Kabir Singh”.

A few days ago, he took to social media to celebrate one year of the flm, which stars Shahid Kapoor. (IANS)