Religious hatred should end: Rajini on Kanda Shasti controversy

Chennai– Asserting that religious hatred should be eradicated, superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday thanked the Tamil Nadu government for taking prompt action against people out to denigrate Hindu god Murugan and a prayer to seek his blessings.

In a tweet, Rajinikanth said: “At least hereafter, religious hatred and blasphemy is eradicated. It should be eradicated. All religions are acceptable …. Kandhannukku Arohara.”

As per Hindu scriptures, Lord Murugan is the son of Lord Shiva and goddess Parvathi.

Rajinikanth — who earlier had said he would pursue spiritual politics — conveyed his appreciation to the AIADMK government in the state for its prompt action against those who denigrated Kanda Shasti Kavacham and hurt crores of Tamil people and also in removing the offending videos.

YouTube channel Karuppar Koottam had aired a video that allegedly denigrated Lord Murugan and the prayer Kanda Shasti Kavacham sung by devotees to seek his blessings.

Police has arrested Sentil Vasan and Sundara Natarajan, who were associated with the controversial YouTube channel, on a complaint from the state BJP.

While the BJP held a protest against Karuppar Koottam, DMK and its allies are maintaining a studied silence on the issue. Many were waiting for Rajinikanth’s reaction, citing his movie ‘Padayappa’ that refers to Lord Murugan. (IANS)