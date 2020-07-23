‘Rani Hindustani’ song defines Shakuntala Devi beyond being a maths genius

Mumbai– Composer duo Sachin-Jigar say that they attempted to capture the other side of Shakuntala Devi in a new song that they have composed for the biopic of the late mathematics genius, which was released on Thursday.

The song “Rani Hindustani” has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan for the Vidya Balan-starrer “Shakuntala Devi”. The lyrics have been written by Vayu.

“Shakuntala Devi’s life is very inspiring. Apart from her mathematical prowess, there’s so much that people don’t know about her life. She was a confident and independent woman and we needed to capture that essence in the song. Vayu has beautifully penned the words and, like always, Sunidhi has brought the song to life with her incredible voice. Vidya Balan’s charm and brilliant screen presence make it perfect,” said the composer duo.

The song captures how, despite no formal education, Shakuntala Devi inked her name in the Guinness Book Of World Records by multiplying two 13-digit numbers in just 28 seconds.

“Shakuntala Devi” is directed by Anu Menon and also features Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh, and Prakash Belawadi. The film releases on July 31 on Amazon Prime. (IANS)