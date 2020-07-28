Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas donate to Bihar flood relief

Los Angeles– After donating to relief work in Assam, star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have announced donations to aid relief efforts in flood-hit Bihar.

Priyanka took to Twitter to reveal that they have donated to Assam and Bihar flood relief organisations, and asked her fans to provide help.

“The monsoon in India have caused major devastation in many parts of the country. In the state of Bihar, which is where I was born, continuous heavy rains have caused major flooding,” the actress wrote in a note.

“Much like Assam, millions of people have been affected and many have been displaced as their homes were washed away in the deluge. As they grapple with this devastation, they need all the help that we can provide. Nick and I have already donated to a few organisations whose teams are engaged in the active relief and rehabilitation work in the state. Now it’s your turn #BiharFloods,” she added.

The actress also shared a couple of organisations where one can make donations.

Earlier, this week, she had shared: “While we are all still dealing with the effects of the global pandemic, the Indian state of Assam has been grappling with another major crisis. It has been devastated by floods triggered by heavy monsoon showers affecting the lives of millions. The impact to life and land/property is unimaginable. The rapidly rising water level has also flooded the Kaziranga National Park, one of the finest wildlife sanctuaries in the world.”

“They need our attention and support. I’m sharing details of a few credible organizations that are doing some good work on the ground in Assam, and Nick and I have made a donation to each. Let us support them so they can continue to help those in need. #Assamfloods #PrayForAssam #AssamNeedsHelp,” she added.

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her digital debut with “The White Tiger”, starring Rajkummar Rao. She recently also signed a multi-million deal with a leading OTT platform. (IANS)