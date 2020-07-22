Outrageous: A Man Burns Alive a Kitten in Hyderabad

Hyderabad–The Humane Society International-India has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to anyone providing information leading to the arrest of an unidentified man who had burnt alive a kitten in Hyderabad.

HIS-India made the announcement after it received a video in which a man could be seen setting ablaze the kitten, leading its death.

Anyone providing information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person in the video will be rewarded with Rs 50,000, it said. Those with information can email to india@hsi.org or call at +91 7674922044.

The video was shared with HIS-India on Twitter. It showed someone setting a kitten on fire with a lighter.

“It seems like an accelerant was used as the kitten is seen immediately catching on fire which continues to flame without abating. The act took place on a grassy land, at night, and there is no dialogue other than the kitten crying.

“The kitten itself seems as though it was already weak because it does not attempt to run fast or be able to do anything other than make weak painful yowls, before dropping to the ground in a matter of seconds and taking its last, pain-filled breath,” the organisation said.

It said drawing the attention of the law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and the community in cases involving allegations of cruelty to animals is an essential step in protecting the community.

“It is well-documented that animal cruelty is a sign of serious psychological distress. It often indicates that a child has either experienced violence firsthand or is at risk of becoming violent towards the people. Many studies in psychology, criminology and sociology have demonstrated that violent offenders frequently have childhood and adolescent histories of serious and repeated animal cruelty.

“Some research has shown consistent patterns of animal cruelty among perpetrators of more common violence, including child abuse, spouse abuse and elder abuse. We must recognise that children who deliberately abuse animals or talk about animal abuse at home are crying out for help and need immediate attention,” HIS-India said.

“That someone could set fire to a tiny, helpless kitten, and burn it alive means humanity has failed its moral test. No person who can get away with doing this will stop just at this. How many animals, or humans, have suffered this fate at the hands of this person before, or will after, is unknown,” said Alokparna Sengupta, Managing Director of HIS-India. (IANS)