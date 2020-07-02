One arrested for rape and murder of 7-year girl in TN

Chennai– One person has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault and death of a seven-year-old girl in Aranthangi in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai district, police said on Thursday.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has initiated its probe in the case.

According to Tamil Nadu police, the girl while playing outside her home went missing on Tuesday.

Her parents had lodged a complaint with the police and her body was found with injuries on Wednesday.

The police have arrested one person and search is on for another.

Condoling the girl’s death, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to her family.

Palaniswami said he has ordered the police to take fast action in the case.

In a statement, R.G. Anand, Member NCPCR, said the Commission has started its probe in the case.

DMK President M.K. Stalin in a social media post said such incidents have put a question mark on the safety of girl child and women in Tamil Nadu. (IANS)