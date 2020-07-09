Narayana Murthy to join Akshaya Patra Foundation’s Technology for Change Gala on July 25th to Raise Funds for Children & Migrant Families in India

Austin, TX – The Akshaya Patra Foundation will hold its Virtual Gala called Technology for Change on Saturday, July 25th, to raise funds for feeding migrant families and school children in India.

The organization has served over 68 million meals to migrant workers since India’s lockdown began and feeds 1.8 million Indian children every day during the school year.

Over 1,000 technology professionals and businesses, non-profits, government officials, and philanthropic leaders from around the world are expected to attend and support the organization’s dual mission of addressing childhood hunger and promoting education for

underserved children in India.

Siva Sivaram, President of Western Digital and Akshaya Patra Board Member, will lead thoughtful conversations with Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys, about the new normal; a world in which technology has exponentially improved lives, but the economy around the world is turbulent.

Mr. Murthy will share his insights about social responsibility, the definition of success, and much more.

The event will also provide a unique Carnatic music experience by none other than, Smt. Bombay Jayashri.

RSVP today to join this insightful conversation and musical performance!

The tech-themed evening will celebrate the beneficiaries, volunteers, chapter teams from Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston who continue to work towards alleviating classroom hunger.

Additionally, donors are continuing to match donations up to $150,000 for COVID-19 relief and alleviating classroom hunger.

Further information can be found on the website. Established in 2000, Akshaya Patra is the largest NGO-run school meal program in the world, according to Time Magazine, and serves 1.8 million children daily in over 19,257 schools through 55 kitchens in 12 states

and two Union Territories in India. It costs only $20 to feed a child for an entire school year.

For more information: Contact : Ankita Narula, ankita@apusa.org or Geeta Kulkarni, geeta@apusa.org .