Mega Superstar Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalized

Mumbai–Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Saturday evening. On Twitter, the actor confirmed that he has tested COVID-19 positive.

“T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!” tweeted @SrBachchan.

At the time of publishing this report, Nanavati sources stated that the 77-year-old actor is not on ventilation. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, wishes for a speedy recovery have already started pouring in from industry colleagues.

Taapsee Pannu, who worked with Bachchan in “Badla” last year, wrote on social media: “And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! champ!”

Malayalam superstar Mammooty tweeted: “Get well soon sir.”

“Get well soon sir! Wishing you a speedy recovery,” tweeted Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

“Oh no! Take care, Sir! Get well soon! Sending you tonnes of love and good wishes!” wrote Ranveer Shorey on Twitter.

Boney Kapoor tweeted: “Get well soon Amit ji.”

Neha Dhupia wrote: “Sending you tons of love and best wishes… Please take care… you ll be okay very soon!”

“Get well soon sir,” wished Sonu Sood.

Wishes were still pouring in from fans and colleagues late on Saturday night.

Bachchan was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Gulabo Sitabo”, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, which was released digitally.

His upcoming films are “Chehre”, “Jhund” and “Brahmastra”. He is also scheduled to host season 12 of the popular quiz show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati”. (IANS)