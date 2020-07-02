Lufthansa resumes flights from Boston Logan to Frankfurt

BOSTON–On Thursday, July 2, Lufthansa will resume flights to Boston, MA, operating three weekly flights from Logan International Airport to the airline’s largest hub in Frankfurt, Germany.

Lufthansa is continuing to meet the pent-up demand of its loyal customers throughout the United States and will now connect the Boston region to its growing network of international destinations that are slowly easing travel restrictions.

The resumed route will operate out of Boston on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays using an Airbus A330-300 with a three-class configuration of Business, Premium Economy and Economy classes. Initially, flights will operate three times perweek in July. In August, flights increase to five times weekly and then ramp up to daily flights in September.

“The Lufthansa Group is committed to connecting passengers and serving as a bridge between the continents. We are especially excited to resume service for our Boston-based customers as we expand our network connections for the benefit of all travelers in this global city,” said Larry Ryan, senior director of sales, USA for the Lufthansa Group.

By the end of October, over 70 percent of the originally planned long-haul routes will be operated by the Group carriers. Additionally, 90 percent of all originally planned short- and medium-haul destinations will be served again.

Throughout the summer months, Lufthansa is adding important connections for its local Boston-based customers traveling to Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India. These include flights within Germany, as well as to other countries including Austria, France, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland. Flights to Israel have already resumed, and connections to the UAE begin on July 3.

More than 2,000 weekly flights to over 130 destinations worldwide will be operated by the Lufthansa Group carriers in the remaining months of the summer season.

“As the world gradually begins to open up, the desire to travel has increased and there is an ever-growing necessity to see family and friends, as well as conduct im-portant business trips. Lufthansa is continually evaluating additional connections globally,” added Ryan.

Fast PCR Corona test now available at Frankfurt Airport

With the ease and safety of travel always top of mind, Lufthansa has partnered with Centogene (one of the largest genetic biotech companies worldwide), to offer fast PCR Corona tests. The test, certified by the relevant health authorities in Germany, only requires a throat swab and provides results within four to five hours. The test results are delivered via an app link. If the result is negative, then one avoids the 14-day quarantine regulation that is required when traveling from certain countries. More information on which countries this applies to is available at the Robert-Koch-Institute at: https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/InfAZ/N/Neuartiges_Coronavirus/Risikogebiete_neu.html

Customers in Frankfurt are required to register for the test in advance either online (www.centogene.com/corona) or directly at the test center. Payment information is also available through this website. To ensure a smooth process, it is recommended to have the PCR corona test conducted one day before departure from Frankfurt air-port or right after arrival. Tests are then evaluated in a certified laboratory at the air-port. This testing facility is open from Monday to Friday between 9am and 7pm and on Saturdays and Sundays between 9am and 5pm.

Lufthansa recommends that customers should always proactively inform themselves about the current entry and quarantine regulations of their respective destinations when planning a trip, especially ahead of booking flights to the European Union. New travel guidelines have been issued by the EU and can be found here.

Aircraft Built for Clean Air

All Lufthansa Group aircraft are equipped with the highest quality specialized air fil-ters, which guarantee air quality akin to a clinical operating room. The recirculated air – which reflects approximately 40 percent of in-cabin air – is filtered, removing con-taminants such as dust, bacteria and viruses. The rest is added as fresh air from out-side the aircraft. Airflow within the aircraft is also expertly designed to mirror the laminar airflow of an operating room, moving at the same speed and in the same di-rection with no or minimal crossover of air streams.

Lufthansa Group’s Hygiene Protocols

For Lufthansa Group, safety and travel has always gone hand-in-hand, with the ut-most importance placed on the safety and security of passengers and crew. Lufthansa continues to follow its stringent hygiene guidelines and practices, and has extensive protocols for disinfecting the entire aircraft in order to ensure that the on-board experience protects the health of passengers.

The airlines of the Lufthansa Group required that all passengers wear a facial mouth/nose covering for use while on board their flights. Furthermore, it was recom-mended that passengers wear this protective covering throughout their entire jour-ney, for example, at the airport before and after the flight, and whenever the required minimum social distance cannot be guaranteed without restriction. All Lufthansa Group flight attendants in direct contact with customers are also required to wear a corresponding mask. While new facial covering regulations coupled with in-flight air filtration systems properly protect travelers, seats will be allocated as far apart as possible throughout the cabin whenever possible.

For more information on safety and hygiene measures at Lufthansa, please visit https://www.lufthansa.com/sg/en/travelling-and-corona