Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Announces July 15 Reopening to the Public Following Closure in Response to COVID-19

BOSTON – The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum announced that it would reopen to the public on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, following a three-and-a-half month period of closure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Museum’s reopening to the public coincides with Governor Baker’s confirmation that the State is approved to enter Phase 3 of its reopening plans, effective in Boston July 13, 2020.

“We are so grateful to welcome the Boston community back to the Gardner Museum. These past months have challenged us to reimagine how we reach our audiences digitally, while reminding us of the very real need for personal experiences with art. There’s no substitute for a direct encounter with the Museum’s blooming Courtyard and unique galleries,” said Peggy Fogelman, Norma Jean Calderwood Director of the Gardner Museum. “We also acknowledge we’ll be opening to a different world than it was just back in March, and with it, new opportunities for us to grow and evolve as a Museum alongside our communities. What hasn’t changed, and remains more vital than ever, is our founder’s promise that this be a place for the education and enjoyment of the public forever. We look forward to seeing you here at the Gardner.”

To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience, the Museum has implemented a number of safety protocols following state and local guidelines, and asks that all visitors adhere to these policies as they plan their visit. Safety policies include:

The Museum will be operating under limited visitor capacity.

Entry to the Museum will be timed, with all members and visitors required to reserve or purchase tickets in advance. Tickets will be made available for specific entry times between 11 am–3:30 pm, and the Museum asks visitors to arrive no more than five minutes ahead of their designated time slot.

As mandated by the city of Boston, all Museum staff and visitors (age five and older) are required to wear a mask or cloth face covering for the duration of their time in the Museum.

Inside the Museum, as while in line for entry, visitors must observe six feet of physical distance between themselves or their party, and others, including Museum employees.

Wipes and hand sanitizer will be available throughout many areas of the Museum.

For full information on new safety policies, how to plan a visit, and to purchase tickets, all Gardner Museum visitors are asked to visit isgm.org/welcome .

To celebrate the Gardner’s reopening, admission will be free for all on the first day of reopen, though pre-reserved timed tickets will still be required. Tickets will be available for purchase and reservation beginning Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

The Gardner Museum also announced the extension of the critically acclaimed Boston’s Apollo: Thomas McKeller & John Singer Sargent exhibition, now running through October 12, 2020.

“I’m pleased for the opportunity to extend the run of Boston’s Apollo, giving more people a chance to see it for themselves and engage with the exhibition’s themes of race, class, and sexuality,” said Nathaniel Silver, William and Lia Poorvu Curator of the Collection. “Boston’s Apollo raises questions and themes as relevant now as they were in McKeller and Sargent’s time, and I’m thankful to all of the community and academic collaborators who helped interpret the exhibition’s themes and bring to life the remarkable story of Thomas McKeller.”

Additionally, the Gardner Museum has extended its cancellation of onsite programming and events through November 13, 2020. Plans for alternative digital programming offerings in support of Boston’s Apollo and other Museum programming through late summer early fall will be announced in due course.