India Offers Scholarships Under the AYUSH Scholarship Scheme for the Academic Year 2020-21

NEW YORK: Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR), New Delhi is offering AYUSH scholarships for studying undergraduate, post graduate and Ph.D courses related to Yoga , Ayurveda , Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy in Indian universities/institutes/ colleges.

The applications will be accepted online only through the portal http://a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in/. Detailed guidelines including terms and conditions

on the process of applying for ICCR scholarships online are available on

www.a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in.

However, the salient features of the Scheme are mentioned below. The last date for uploading the application by the applicant is July 31st, 2020.

Guidelines for AYUSH Scholarship Scheme

a) Applicant should be necessarily of 18 years age at the time of admission in Indian Universities/Institutes. There is no upper age limit.

b) Applicant has to apply onA2A portal for AYUSH Scholarship Scheme

c) No application will be accepted after last date of application.

d) The application will be processed only for the course applied. No request for the change of course will be entertained later.

e) The candidate has to fill 03 choices of Universities/Institutes in the application

in order of preference.

f) The allocation of University will be on first come first serve basis subject to the availability of seat.

g) If no seats are available in the choice of University given by the candidate,the

allocation of University will be done by the Ministry of AYUSH in other University as per the availability of seats.

h) The medium of teaching will be English and/ or Hindi.

i) Equivalence certificate for the foreign candidates is obtained by the Ministry of AYUSH/ICCR from Association of Indian Universities (AIU). There will be no

reimbursement of the Equivalence fee paid by the scholars to AIU.

j) Candidate has to confirm/ deny the offer of admission within 15 days

of receiving the offer.

k) No request for transfer of University will be entertained once the admission is

confirmed.

I) No request for transfer of University in the middle of session or at any stage in middle of course will be entertained.

m) There is no provision for health/medical insurance for the AYUSH Scholars

n) There is no provision of revival/extension of scholarship.

o) Economy class Airfare by shortest route will be provided to the scholars once at the time of admission by respective Indian Mission and once after completion of the course by ICCR.

p) Under no circumstances, the air ticket shall be booked by the student as there is

no provision for reimbursement of air ticket to the student.

q) Expenditure on laboratory, chemicals and other related incidental charges will be borne by the scholars.

r) Any request related to family members such as endorsement of visa, accommodation or any other assistance will not be entertained.

s) Reimbursement of House Rent Allowance (HRA), other allowances etc. will be settled in the ongoing financial year (on producing authentic bills/receipts/ supporting documents). Request for reimbursement of allowance for previous financial year/ years will not be entertained.

t) No allowances/fee other than mentioned in the financial norms will be provided/ reimbursed.

u) Any matter not covered above will be referred to Ministry of AYUSH whose decision will be final.

v) All scholars have to adhere strictly to the approved norms. If any scholar found guilty in any anti- social activity, violation of norms, eve-teasing , etc. His/her scholarship will be terminated immediately and will be deported his/her country.

Eligibility criteria

Undergraduate courses:

a) Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS): 5 year degree

course including oneyear mandatory clinical training (internship)

Eligibility: 12 years of schooling with science subjects (Physics, Chemistry & Biology)

b) Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS): 5 year degree course

including one year mandatory clinical training (internship)

Eligibility: 12 years of schooling with science subjects (Physics, Chemistry &

Biology)

c) Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS): 5 year degree course

including one year mandatory clinical training (internship)

d) Eligibility: 12 years of schooling with science subjects (Physics,

Chemistry & Biology)

e) Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS): 5 year degree

course including one year mandatory clinical training (internship)

Eligibility: 12 years of schooling with science subjects (Physics, Chemistry

& Biology)

f) B.Sc in Yoga: 3 year course

Eligibility: 12 years of schooling

f) B.A.(YogaShastra):3 year course

Eligibility: 12 years of schooling

Post Graduate Courses

a) M.D.Ayurveda: 3 year course

Eligibility: BAMS degree recognized by Central Council of Indian

Medicine (CCIM)

b) MDSiddha: 3 year course

Eligibility: BSMS degree recognized by Central Council of Indian Medicine

(CCIM)

c) MDUnani: 3year course

Eligibility: BUMS degree recognized by Central Council of Indian Medicine

(CCIM)

d) MDHomeopathy:3 year course

Eligibility: BHMS degree recognized by Central Council of Homeopathy (CCH)

Ph.D. Courses

a) Ph.D in Ayurveda:3yearcourse

Eligibility: MD (Ayurveda) degree recognized by CCIM

b) Ph.D in Unani: 3 year course

Eligibility:MD (Unani) degree recognized by CCIM

Note: Candidates may please visit the website of the concerned institute/ university for

details.

Financial Terms and Conditions of AYUSH Scholarship Scheme

Courses Scholarships Rates

(In Rupees)

LIVING ALLOWANCE (STIPEND)

Undergraduate 8,000/- P.M.

MD

• First Year

• Second Year

• Third Year

35,500/- P.M

38,000/- P.M

38,000/- P.M

Ph.D. 43,500/- P.M

CONTIGENT GRANT

Under-graduate & Diploma (Yoga) 4,500/- P.A

Ph.D Course/MD/MS 12,000/- P.A

HOUSE RENT ALLOWANCE

a) In cities of Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad & Pune

Not exceeding Rs.3,500/- p.m.( as per actuals)

b) In other cities Not exceeding Rs.3,000/- p.m.(as per actuals)

Tuition Fee/Other Compulsory Fee As per actual THESIS AND DISSERTATION EXPENSES

For Ph.D.Scholar 10,000/-

For MD/MS and other courses required

submission of project

7,000/-

TO AND FRO AIRFARE

For all courses Provided to all students once at the time of admission and once after completion of the course for travel from the capital of their country to international airport nearest to the Institute in India.

At the time of Admission air ticket would be provided by the respective Indian Mission.

After completion of course air ticket would

be provided by the Council.

MEDICAL ALLOWANCE

There is no provision for Health/Medical Insurance for the AYUSH Scholars.