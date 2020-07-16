Himani Shivpuri happy to play the popular Katori Amma

Mumbai–Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri is happy to play a multi-dimensional role in the TV show “Happu Ki Ultan Paltan”. She says such roles are rare in today’s television scenario.

She essays the role of Katori Amma in the comedy drama.

“When this role was brought to me, I knew it was a winner and didn’t think twice before taking it up. To get such a multi-dimensional role in today’s television scenario is rare and my character has so many colours, that I thoroughly enjoy playing it,” said Himani.

The show is about Happu Singh, a aggressive police officer who becomes a timid husband at home. Yogesh Tripathi, who plays Happu Singh, is thrilled that the &TV show will now also be aired on Zee TV.

“Despite the love from people of different age groups, Happu’s unique relationship with his kids, wife and mother will surely form a strong connect with several households across India, as well as bring some much-needed happiness during this pandemic,” said Yogesh. (IANS)