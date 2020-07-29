Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘G.O.A.T’ is an ode to fans

Mumbai– Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has come out with a new album cover and says this one is for everyone who has encouraged him and his music.

The album titled “G.O.A.T.” talks of his journey in the industry.

“With grace of God and the love of my fans, my journey has been amazing in (the) last 18 years! I will never be thankful enough for the kind of love and appreciation I got. This one is for everyone who have loved and encouraged me and my music,” Diljit said.

The complete album is being released by Wednesday evening.

On the acting front, Diljit was last seen in the 2019 hit, “Good Newwz” that also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

The film is a comedy about two couples trying to have a baby through IVF, and how the procedure gets goofed up. (IANS)