Celebs mourn death of ‘a technician par excellence’ Saroj Khan

Mumbai–All through Friday, Bollywood continued to pay condolences to the late Saroj Khan.

Here’s what the celebrities have written:

Amitabh Bachchan: T 3582 – Prayers .. haath jude hai, mann ashant.

Hema Malini: Ace choreographer and unique personality Saroj Khan is no more. A personal loss to all artistes who have worked with her & to the entire film industry. I have myself danced to her vibrant choreography in many films like Mrig Trishna which is an alltime favourite with me

Akshay Kumar: Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace

Sanjay Dutt: This news has left me heartbroken. Saroj ji was not just a legend but also a humble person. We shared a beautiful relationship & worked in many films together. Her contribution to the industry is irreplaceable as there was no one who could dance like her. Om Shanti.

Ajay Devgn: Being a Technician’s son, I’ve always known that cinema is as much about a behind-the-scenes person as it is about actors. RIP Saroj ji. You were an institution; your craft inimitable. Condolences to your family.

Mahesh Babu: Saddened to hear about the demise of ace choreographer #SarojKhan… Her timeless classics will continue to inspire generations to come. The end of an era… Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. RIP Saroj Khan.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: A LEGEND has left us. Can’t forget the moment I first met you when you came to choreograph ‘Kitaabe’ ( Baazigar) and I burst out crying (I was a huge fan of your work) I couldn’t believe you were actually standing in front of me. Then came ‘Churake dil’, which was a milestone in my career… and many more. You set the benchmark so high, taught me ‘how’ to express… a technician par excellence… No one shot women like you, you were the best!

Parineeti Chopra: When you think “choreography”, you think Saroj ji. When you think “heroine”, you think Saroj ji. I think she gave the term Bollywood heroine its true meaning. Creator of legends, and a legend herself. RIP Ma’am. We will celebrate you forever.

Sonali Bendre Behl: I’ve lost a guru today. So talented… an amazing woman and a fantastic dancer whom I learnt so much from. I remember coming into films with no dance training and no understanding of how songs were shot. Masterji, who had never worked with such a skinny non-dancer before, took me under her wing and straightened me out for ‘English Babu Desi Mem’ which had all kinds of dances. There are so many more memories which I will carry with me. She will truly be missed. I pray that her family has the courage to deal with this huge loss. RIP #SarojKhan ji

Manoj Bajpayee: Rest In Peace Saroj Ji.

Boney Kapoor: #SarojKhan – an inspiration for all Actors and choreographers .She would put great emphasis on expressions than just movements. Cherish the work we did together for the songs of my films. Condolences to the Family. #RIPSarojKhan #TrueLegend #Guru

Kunal Kohli: Hindi cinema has lost its adaa #Saroj Khan.

Farah Khan: Rest in peace Sarojji.. u were an inspiration to many, myself included. Thank you for the songs #SarojKhan

John Abraham: Heart broken … Rest In Peace #SarojKhan

Madhuri Dixit Nene: I’m devastated & at an utter loss of words today! Saroj ji was part of my journey since the beginning. She taught me a lot, not just about dance but so much more. There’s a rush of memories in my head thinking of this big personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to the family.

Disha Patani: For every girl, dancing on songs choreographed by Saroj ji was an integral part of growing up, music that let them dream and revel in their dreams of Bollywood. RIP Master ji #SarojKhan

Bhumi Pednekar: R.I.P Saroj Khan Maam. Your legacy lives on Condolences to the family.

Preity Zinta: So sad to hear that Saroj Ji is no moreBroken heartMasterji taught me how to lip sync a song, dance gracefully & become a hindi film Heroine. Her priceless expressions & her quest for perfection was a master class for me when I started out #RIP #SarojkhanFolded hands I will miss you. #legend Broken heartBroken heart.

Kajal Aggarwal: Every actors dream is to dance under your tutelage. RIP #SarojKhan ma’am you will be thoroughly missed.

Malaika Arora: RIP saroji masterji.

Sonam K. Ahuja: Rest in peace guruji.

Mouni Roy: Lucky were the ones who got to learn adayaki ; a few steps from you, a beautiful teacher, creator, human, You ll live in our hearts forever..You’ll be missed forever..

Rashami Desai: She was the “Mother of choreography in india” Our Guru ji! Red heart. Sad sad May her soul rest in peace #SarojKhan #OmShanti.

Genelia Deshmukh: RIP Saroji … I thank God I got a chance to be choreographed by you.. Prayers and Strength to the Family. #SarojKhan

Riteish Deshmukh: Rest in Peace Saroj Khan ji. This loss is immeasurable for the industry & film lovers.Having choreographed more than 2000 songs she single handedly changed the landscape of how songs were shot. I had the pleasure of being Choerographed by her in Aladin. One tick off my bucketlist

Madhur Bhandarkar: Woke up to the news that Saroj Khan is no more with us, Most talented trend setter choreographer of Film industry, My condolences to her family members & admirers. We will miss you. #RIP

Sayani Gupta: You will live on Saroj Khan. Only a regret will remain.. for not having had a chance to dance with you. Thank you for the adaah #SarojKhan.

Anubhav Sinha: Kya masterji? What a loss… a legend, a star and era Sarojji. This is such a ridiculous year. #SarojKhan. ‘

Rakulpreet Singh: 2020 please don’t give any more bad news . So sad to hear about #SarojKhan ma’am . Always dreamt of doing atleast one song Choreographed by her. Your grace and contribution to indian cinema shall always be remembered. May your soul RIP. Strength to the family

Hansika Motwane: #RestInPeaceSarojKhan ji . I still remember your words of wisdom to me , when you told me “beta be focused and give it your all and you will achieve whatever you want “. Grew up watching your choreography.This year has taken away way to muchBroken heart May your her soul rest in peace. (IANS)