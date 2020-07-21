Bollywood Roundup: Yami Gautam, Shamita Shetty, Kriti Kharbanda, and more…

Yami Gautam’s secret to ‘slurp it out loud’

Mumbai– A hot cuppa never fails to lighten the spirits, Yami Gautam would vouch for it.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Yami posted a short clip that shows her having a cup of tea standing in the balcony.

“Chai lovers slurp it loud, ” she captioned the video, where we can see her letting out a satisfactory “aaah”.

On the work front, Yami is currently busy with the virtual promotion of her upcoming film “Ginny Weds Sunny”. Directed by Puneet Khanna, the romantic comedy drama also stars Vikrant Massey and will soon release on Netflix.

Shamita Shetty shares the key to happiness

Mumbai– Actress Shamita Shetty has shared the secret to being happy in her new Instagram post.

Shamita has shared a picture of herself, where she sits in front of the camera dressed in a grey and white top paired with a black skirt.

“The secret to being Happy is accepting where you are in life and making the most out of everyday #love #gratitude #instapic#instadaily #lifeisbeautiful,” she wrote alongside the image.

Shamita, sister of actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra, made her film debut in 2000 with “Mohabbatein”.

She was later seen in dance numbers like “Sharara Sharara” in “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai” and “Chori Pe Chori” in “Saathiya”. Shamita also featured in films like “Zeher”, “Fareb”, “Cash” and “Bewafa”.

She was also seen in reality TV shows like “Bigg Boss 3”, “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9”. Shamita also ventured into the web-space with “Yo Ke Hua Bro”.

Kriti Kharbanda’s new post is about true love and pet passions

Mumbai– Kriti Kharbanda talks of true love and pet passions in her latest social media post.

In a picture she posted on Instagram, Kriti kisses rumoured beau Pulkit Samrat’s pet dog Drogo.

“Sachi Wala pyaar! (true love) @drogohusky,” she captioned the image, which currently has 173K likes on the photo-sharing website.

This is not the first time Kriti has shared a picture of Drogo.

Earlier this month, she shared a picture on Instagram Stories of Pulkit and the dog dozing off on the floor, she wrote: “They meditate. I watch.”

On the work front, Kriti was last seen on screen in Anees Bazmee’s comedy caper “Pagalpanti”, which also stars her Pulkit, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’cruz and Saurabh Shukla.

She will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama titled “Taish”, where she once again stars with Pulkit. The film is slated to release next year.

Tiger Shroff shares his ‘horrible miscalculated’ kick

Mumbai– Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff recalled the time his kick went horribly wrong.

On Instagram, Tiger has shared a clip where he is seen practicing for an action scene with his “A Flying Jatt” co-actor Nathan Jones.

In the video, Tiger performs a flying kick and by mistake kicks Jones on the face.

“Horrible miscalculated kick to the face by me im just lucky that my co actor nathan jones was such a cool guy or else i wouldnt have left that rehearsal in one piece,” he wrote alongside the video, which currently has 311K likes.

“A Flying Jatt” was released in 2016. It is directed by Remo D’Souza. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, and narrates the story of an ordinary man (Shroff) who gains superpowers.

Tiger was last seen on screen in “Baaghi 3” directed by Ahmed Khan. The third installment of the “Baaghi” franchise opened to good collections before being discontinued owing to the lockdown.

Radhika Madan shows how she kickstarted her week

Mumbai– Radhika Madan has given a sneak peek into how she kickstarted her week.

The actress took to Instagram and where posted a video of herself. In the clip, she is seen trying out a high kick, in a black T-shirt, grey sweatpants and denim jacket. She has completed her look with a pair of sunglasses.

“Kick-starting the week!” Radhika wrote alongside the video, which currently has 306K views.

Radhika has been posting pictures of herself quite regularly in the lockdown days. Recently, she posted a “raincheck” snapshot. In the image, she is seen inside an elevator dressed in a powder blue shirt-dress paired with nude stilettos.

The actress was last seen in “Angrezi Medium”, the last Bollywood release before the lockdown, and also the final film of the late Irrfan Khan.

She will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy “Shiddat”, which also stars Mohit Raina, Diana Madan and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of “Jannat” fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

Salman Khan plants rice saplings at the farm

Mumbai– After he went on a spin in the farm on a tractor, Salman Khan spent time planting rice saplings.

The Bollywood actor took to Instagram and shared a video of where he can be seen planting some rice saplings in his farm. He is dressed in a grey T-shirt and shorts, completing the look with a blue baseball cap.

“Rice plantation done,” he wrote alongside the clip, which currently has three million views.

Salman’s fans couldn’t stop gushing about the star in the comment section.

One wrote: “Ek hi dil hao kitna bar jitoge vhaijan (There is only one heart. How many times will you win it?)”

Another wrote: “Love u.. salman.. u r d.. Best.”

“Amazing”, said another.

On Monday, Salman went of a tractor ride. In the video he posted, Salman, who has been staying at his Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown, can be seen ploughing the land on a tractor.

A few days ago, Salman had posted a picture from the field, paying respect to all farmers.

Vidya Balan virtually launches 1st Shakuntala Devi song with 5K schoolkids

Mumbai– Actress Vidya Balan has virtually launched the song, Pass nahi toh fail nahi, from her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi. Around 5,000 students from over 100 cities participated in the virtual event.

In addition to participating in the song launch, the school children also took part in a fun interactive session with Vidya, who is essaying the role of the late math wizard Shakuntala Devi, known as the ‘human computer’ for her incredible ability to solve complex mathematical problems within minutes.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the peppy song has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. The lyrics of the song has been penned by Vayu.

“I am very excited to launch the first song of ‘Shakuntala Devi’ the movie, with 5000 students of DAV schools and colleges, from over 100 cities! Aptly titled ‘Pass nahi toh fail nahi’, this song is really close to my heart as it brings out an interesting way to interact with numbers, and tries to drive away math phobia that many experience in a fun and peppy way,” said Vidya.

“It felt incredible to share the platform with young minds over a fun and exciting virtual session. (It was) A different yet amazing experience as we embrace the new normal. I really hope that the audience will continue to shower love and praise on this song as much as they appreciated the trailer,” she added.

Directed by Anu Menon, “Shakuntala Devi” also stars Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh. It is set to stream on July 31 on Amazon Prime Video. (IANS)