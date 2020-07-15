Bollywood Roundup: Vaani Kapoor, Raveena Tandon , Karan Tacker and Purva Naresh

Vaani Kapoor: I’m happy with work resuming after a long break

Mumbai– Actress Vaani Kapoor has started shooting for her upcoming film “Bell Bottom”, and she says she is just happy to resume work after a long break.

“I, honestly, am just happy with work resuming after a long break. One will of course have to be extra cautious and keep all preventive measures in mind but it feels exciting to embark on a new journey!” Vaani said.

The film’s lead star Akshay Kumar and the producers have taken the decision to start shooting the film and apparently it will be filmed in Scotland.

On working with Akshay for the first time, Vaani said: “Well, this is a great opportunity for me! I have great respect for Akshay sir. It’s super exciting and I am really looking forward to the experience.”

The actress will be shooting for the first time in Scotland and, although not confirming the location of the shoot, Vaani says she is looking forward to making memories despite the pandemic.

Raveena Tandon shoots at home amid Covid-19 pandemic

Mumbai–Actress Raveena Tandon recently did some work from home. She shot for an advertisement at her residence here.

The shoot happened with all the necessary precautions and minimum crew members. There were just two crew members present at her house amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

“The working scenario has changed but as we say, change is the only constant. With the new normal and limited crew members, it took us lesser time to complete. Only two members were allowed in the house, one being the cameraman and the other was the sound recordist. They wore PPE kits and all their equipment was disinfected before they entered the house. I followed the social distancing norm with the crew members and I feel after this shoot, I am ready for the new normal,” Raveena shared her experience of shooting post lockdown.

On the big screen, Raveena will be soon seen in “KGF: Chapter 2”. The movie is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster “KGF: Chapter 1”, starring Kannada superstar Yash.

Writer-director Purva Naresh: Best stories are always in the real world

Mumbai–Director-writer Purva Naresh says her writing has a ring of truth to it because best stories come out of the real world.

“My thoughts have always taken shape from what I see, feel, and interact with around me. I think the arts have always presented the opportunity to discover through various lenses what others sometimes fail to see,” Naresh said.

“All of my writing has a ring of truth to it, and I think that is what makes the plot and characters relatable yet insightful. The best stories are always out there in the real world,” she added.

She has yet again presented a mirror image of a community that often falls prey to prejudice and scrutiny in Zee Theatre’s “Ok Tata Bye Bye”.

The teleplay brings to the spotlight the authenticities of India’s rural sex workers from their perspective, and presents a story of resilience and individuality.

“As with all my stories, this one too is heavily inspired by the real lives of sex workers. I was inspired by the spirited young girls I interacted with and strongly felt that their story needed to be told. But I didn’t want the plot or its characters to preach, instead, convey emotions that are universal and relatable, however far removed their realities may seem from ours,” she said of the teleplay that stars Geetika Tyagi, Jim Sarbh, Prerna Chawla, and Sarika Singh, and is available on Tatasky Theatre.

Karan Tacker moves in with parents due to Covid scare

Mumbai– Actor Karan Tacker has temporarily shifted to Lonavala to stay with his parents, owing to the continuing rise in Covid-19 cases in the city.

“We are staying at Amby Valley. The reason behind moving out of the city was that there have been a lot of cases being reported in Mumbai. My building had a few cases and my parents are getting older. I am constantly worried about their health,” said Karan.

“Fortunately, none of us have contracted anything yet, but keeping all of this in mind we thought it’s a good idea if we could step away from the city, just to be safe,” he added.

However, he feels there is a lack of medical facilities where he is currently staying.

“The pitfall of moving out from the city is the lack of medical facilities. But I am with my parents and, fortunately, Lonavala and Amby Valley do have medical facilities. Maybe, not as good as Bombay but we are all healthy individuals and, in the worst-case scenario, god forbid, we can all just travel back to Mumbai to a hospital,” Karan added.

He also spoke about his plans to return to Mumbai.

“I hope to be back ASAP because I do miss Mumbai, home and work. All of us do. As soon as the pandemic comes to some sort of (a stage of) settling down that would be the best scenario to return to Mumbai. As far as shoots are concerned, if I do end up going on shoots, I will probably quarantine myself after a shoot because I don’t intend to put my parents at risk. If my parents are here I can quarantine myself in my Mumbai house,” Karan shared.