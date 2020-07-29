Bollywood Roundup: Sushmita Sen, Shraddha Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, and more…

Sushmita posts love note for her ‘rooh’ Rohman Shawl

Mumbai– Actress Sushmita Sen is celebrating two years of togetherness with boyfriend Rohman Shawl through a gushing love note.

The actress took to Twitter to celebrate their love, and mark the occasion.

“Rooh se Rooh tak…2 us!!! 2 years of 2getherness #rohmance… I love you,” she wrote as she posted a photo of herself with Rohman.

In the throwback picture, they look adorable as they smile and pose for the camera. Sushmita is wearing a black velvet shrug on a matching T-shirt, while Rohman looks dapper in a white turtle neck T-shirt.

On the work front, Sushmita made her acting comeback with web series “Aarya”, which delves into how organised crime and betrayal runs deep in a family. It is about the protagonist Aarya, and how she is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened.

The show also features Sikander Kher, Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary. “Aarya” is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama “Penoza”.

When Shraddha Kapoor nursed an injured crow

Mumbai– Shraddha Kapoor has posted a video where she is seen nursing an injured crow.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha spoke about the changes she has implemented in her life in order to contribute her bit to nature. Along with it, she also posted a video in which she is treating the bird.

“Making changes within myself for planet earth and mother nature. Been using a bamboo toothbrush (as an alternative to plastic ones), having bucket baths, using alternatives to single-use plastic water bottles like copper, glass, and reusable bottles. Trying also to look out for stray animals, turning vegetarian last July 21st, a year ago. I hope I continue on this journey of working on myself to love our planet and it’s animals more,” she wrote.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: “So proud of you. Keep it coming and inspiring us.”

Another one wrote: “More power to you.”

Twinkle Khanna discovers her ‘world is filled with creatures’

Mumbai– Lockdown has made author Twinkle Khanna realise that her sea-facing home is surrounded by a lot creatures, including snake, birds and rats.

On Wednesday, Twinkle posted a picture of her garden on Instagram, and spoke about spotting a snake, butterflies and rats in the place.

“On our champa tree, another pair of birds. My world is filled with creatures. A rat brushes its furry body over my bare leg, a snake makes its way through the garden, two butterflies fly into my bedroom. They were always around. I was the one who was too busy to see them,” she shared.

In the image, we can see a bird sitting on a tree.

In an earlier interview with IANS, Twinkle shared how her husband, Akshay Kumar and son, Aarav have been cooking amid the lockdown.

“It’s a blessing. My son cooks, but I did not know he could cook so many things. Only during the lockdown, I have discovered that he knows how to make rajma and pizza from scratch. He can also make Tiramisu dessert. We have not ordered in food even for a day because we have our own two chefs in the kitchen! So I think that has been the silver lining,” Twinkle had said.

Dia Mirza on tiger conservation: It is not just an emotional appeal

Mumbai– On International Tiger Day on Wednesday, actress Dia Mirza says we need the big cat for our survival.

“It is not just our responsibility. We need tigers in order to survive and prosper,” said Dia, a self-confessed tiger lover.

“In order to protect our tigers, we have to protect their natural habitats. We have to restore undisturbed forest areas into which tigers can find a safe haven,” she added.

For her, tiger conservation is “not just an emotional appeal”.

“The economic benefits of tiger reserves are unimaginable. From employment to fuel to fodder to soil conservation to climate regulation to tourism, the tangible and intangible benefits are countless. This effort is being led by a selfless community of wildlife officers and forest rangers who are working tirelessly to save our tigers and reserves. I salute their efforts. Every Indian must salute their efforts,” she added.

Dia was speaking as at a webinar to support tiger conservation efforts by the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department.

As part of her efforts, she directed a short video in 2016 as the Ambassador for Sanctuary Asia’s Tiger Conservation, for the Kids For Tigers campaign. The video highlighted the message of tiger and environment conservation.

Vidya Balan’s poetic tribute to daughters of India

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has dedicated a poem to all the daughters of India, ahead of the release of her upcoming film based on the life of late mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi.

The video is a tribute to the relationship that a woman has with her mother.

In the black and white video, Vidya narrates how every mother was once a daughter. The recital also looks at empowering every girl to be fearless, break glass ceilings and to believe in themselves to achieve what they dream of.

The film titled “Shakuntala Devi” is based on the life of the late Shakuntala Devi, widely revered as the Human Computer for her innate ability to make complex mathematical calculations within seconds.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta, and is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime on July 31.

Vicky Kaushal yearns to break free

Mumbai– It seems that the ongoing pandemic and preventive measure to stay indoors is taking a toll on Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal, who yearns to break free.

The actor took to Instagram to share his thoughts along with a still from his 2018 release “Manmarziyaan”, in which he can be seen jumping from the terrace of one building to another.

“Day 15366837…” he wrote as a caption.

The image amused his fans, who commented: “Bhaag Vicky Bhaag”. Another user wrote: “How’s the Josh”.

Earlier this month, Vicky shared a throwback photograph of himself at a gym and said that he misses machines.

Vicky’s Instagram image showed him flaunting a perfectly-chiselled body. The actor completed his look with black basketball shorts, baseball cap and sneakers. In the backdrop, gym equipment can be seen as the actor poses in front of a large mirror.

“I miss machines. #majormissingmonday,” he wrote alongside the image, which currently has 7,25,000 likes.

Vicky was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”. His upcoming film brings alive the story of revolutionary Udham Singh, who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 by assassinating General Michael O’Dwyer. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder, and hanged in July 1940. (IANS)