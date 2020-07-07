Bollywood Roundup: Sushmita Sen, Shilpa Shetty, Deepika Padukone, and more…

Sushmita Sen on Sushant: From one Sush to another, I wish I knew him

Mumbai– Weeks after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Sushmita Sen regrets not knowing the actor personally and not getting an opportunity to work with him.

Sushmita took to Instagram on Tuesday to express her thoughts about the late actor. The actress also revealed sharing her fascination for the number 47 with Sushant!

“I didn’t know Sushant Singh Rajput personally…only through his films and some interviews!! He had tremendous emotional intelligence both on and off screen!! I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans…Countless lives that he touched, with endearing simplicity, grace, love, kindness and that life affirming smile!!!”

“To all you Sushant Singh Rajput Fans…He was blessed to be this loved by you all…not just as a brilliant Actor but also, as a celebrated human being, one who belonged!!”

“I wish I knew him, had the opportunity to work with him…but mostly, that we would’ve had the time, to share the mysteries of the ‘Universe’ from one Sush to another…and maybe, even discovered why we both had a fascination for the number 47!!!”

Sushmita’s Instagram post comes a day after the trailer of Sushant’s last film “Dil Bechara” was launched.

“Loved the Trailer of #dilbechara. Here’s wishing the very best to everyone in the team!!! My regards & respect to Sushant’s family, friends & loved ones..his fans!!!” she added.

Shilpa Shetty warns about the challenges of starting a new fitness routine

Mumbai– Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty has warned about the challenges one faces while starting a new fitness routine.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared: “Starting a new fitness routine or taking up a new activity is going to be painful for the first two weeks. The muscles will be sore, the body will hurt, changes in your sleep and dietary routines will be difficult to adapt to… and then some more.”

Shilpa also reminded fans to not get demotivated by the challenges, as the hard work will eventually reap health benefits.

“But trust me on this, it will be worth it! Every ache and pain that you endure in order to bring in some discipline into your life will pay off beautifully. It will help you stay fit and healthy, lose the excess fat, and lead a happier life. Endure the pain today, to see the gain tomorrow. Make this a mantra for life,” wrote the actress.

On Monday, Shilpa took to social media to announce that she has turned completely vegetarian.

Deepika Padukone ‘grateful’ for 50mn love coming her way on Instagram

Mumbai– Actress Deepika Padukone’s Instagram family has grown 50 million stronger, and she is “grateful”.

Deepika, who celebrates her success with her fans, has crossed the 50 million milestone on Instagram. Various fans have created special videos and collages of the actress to celebrate the occasion.

The actress has expressed gratitude towards all the love she has received from her fans. She shared some of the messages from her fans and wrote “grateful” along with them.

Deepika usually uses the platform to speak about the importance of mental health, her sartorial choices and much more.

On the work front, her next starring role is in Shakun Batra’s next.

Sunny Leone’s ‘masti’ time at the pool with a friend

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone has shared a boomerang video on Instagram where she is seen having “crazy fun” with a friend in the pool.

In the video, Sunny jumps into the pool with her friend. Sunny is seen sporting a black and white monokini.

“Masti…masti…masti with my girl @nuria.contreras (Masti= crazy fun)” she captioned the video, which currently has 492K views.

The actress, who is currently isolating in the US with her family, had recently shared a video where she is seen jumping on a trampoline. In the clip, she is seen wearing a black T-shirt paired with blue jeans.

Sunny will next be seen in “Veeramadevi” and “Koka Kola”.

Kiara Advani makes most of every sunset

Mumbai– Actress Kiara Advani has been soaking in the mellow sun lately, going by her latest social media post.

Kiara’s new Instagram image sees her enjoying the sunset at a swimming pool.

“Making the most of every sunset ,” she captioned the image, which currently has over 1.3 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Kiara has several films lined up in the coming months. She stars in the comedy film “Indoo Ki Jawani”. She will also be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in “Shershaah”, which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient army captain Vikram Batra.

She has also has “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”. The film is a follow-up of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”, directed by Priyadarshan and released in 2007. The original film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film “Manichitrathazhu”. (IANS)