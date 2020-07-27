Bollywood Roundup: Sunny Leone, Salman Khan, Adah Sharma, and more…

Sunny Leone and her ‘little nugget’ take a stroll on the beach

Mumbai– In her latest social media post, Sunny Leone is seen taking a walk on the beach with son Noah.

A black-and-white picture she shared on Instagram captures Sunny holding Noah’s hand as they stroll down the beach.

“Me and my little nugget Noah!” she captioned the image.

Sunny and her family flew away to the US in May amid the Covid-19 outbreak. She felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

Salman posts a pic with nephews and niece

Mumbai– Salman Khan took to social media and posted a picture with his nephews, Ahil and Nirvan, and niece Ayat.

The image on Salman’s Instagram page has the actor holding Ahil, while Nirvan holds Ayat. Ahil leans over trying to give his baby sister Ayat a kiss.

“Siblings … @Nirvankhan15,” Salman captioned the image.

Nirvan is the son of Salman’s brother Sohail Khan, while Ahil and Ayat are the children of Arpita Khan, Salman’s youngest sister.

Salman has become very active on social media lately. He keeps sharing glimpses from his farmhouse in Panvel.

Recently, the actor took to Instagram and shared a video where he can be seen planting rice saplings in his farm.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in “Radhe”, which marks his return with director Prabhudheva after the 2009 film “Wanted” and last year’s “Dabangg 3”.

Adah Sharma excited about her upcoming Telugu films

Mumbai– Even as her career in Bollywood takes flight, Adah Sharma continues with assignments down South. She has signed two Telugu films over the past few days.

Adah shared the information with fans and followers on Instagram.

“Signed another Telugu film ! Wish us luck !! This is going to be a mad ride. P.S. this is not my look from the film Can’t wait to share that with you guys soon,” she wrote along with a few images in which we can see holding a clap board.

A few days ago, Adah had announced confirmed on social media about signing a Telugu film.

“Signed my next Telugu film ! Here are some pics with the Hero of my film (and some pics without the hero also coz I liked the green background) zoom into the last pic..the spider sitting on my head is also part of the cast,” she had captioned the post.

Radhika Madan takes inspiration from Hindi song for new post

Mumbai– After taking inspiration from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan a while back, actress Radhika Madan has now turned to an old Hindi song featuring Akshay Kumar, Bipasha Basu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bobby Deol for a caption on her new post.

Radhika took to Instagram, where she posted a boomerang clip of herself dressed in a metallic gold dress.

For the caption, Radhika borrowed a few lines from the song “Kaun main haan tum” in the 2001 thriller “Ajnabee”.

She wrote: “Kaun mai?! Haan tum.”

Earlier this month, Radhika wrote a few lines of the hit song “Oh oh jaane jaana” from Salman Khan’s 1998 superhit, “Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya” for a caption on social media.

The actress was last seen in “Angrezi Medium”, the last Bollywood release before the lockdown, and also the final film of the late Irrfan Khan.

Malaika shares experience of resuming shoot amid pandemic

Mumbai– Dance diva Malaika Arora recently stepped out for shooting amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. She took to social media and posted her experience of resuming work after four months of lockdown.

“Stepping out of the house to resume work after almost 4 months… had a mixed bag of emotions… excitement, nervousness, happiness, fear. Things are definitely not the same but the show must go on…Felt like my first day of school after a long vacation and I was so excited to meet all my friend,” she wrote on Instagram.

Malaika shot for an episode of a dance-based reality shows. She later uploaded a video showing how safety precautions were followed by the staff when she arrived to shoot on the set.

“With extra precaution, extra efforts and a prayer that everything goes well, we all are restarting our lives and our work. The team went out of their way to make all of us comfortable and left no stone unturned to take all the necessary steps to ensure all the safety measures were in place,” Malaika wrote. (IANS)