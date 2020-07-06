Bollywood Roundup: Raveena Tandon, Deepika Padukone, Vivek Dahiya, and more…

Raveena relives ‘bachpan ki yaadien’

Mumbai– Actress Raveena Tandon has been reliving her childhood moments during the lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena shared how she is currently spending time with her children, Rasha and Ranbirvardhan.

“Our lockdown hobby! Back to my childhood days, when we played with mekanos. Rasha and I make them and then Ranbirvardhan fits in a board and codes it and makes them run! loving it! #bachpankiyaadien,” she shared.

Along with it, Raveena posted a few pictures in which she is seen playing mecanno.

On the film front, Raveena will be soon seen in “KGF: Chapter 2”. She will portray a character named Ramika Sen. Actor Sanjay Dutt is also a part of the film. He will play the role of Adheera, the antagonist. The movie is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster “KGF: Chapter 1”, which starred Kannada star Yash

Deepika Padukone to participate in session on mental wellness in Covid era

New Delhi– Actress Deepika Padukone will soon be opening up about the importance of mental health, and dealing with the stress, anxiety and depression during the pandemic, through a virtual session.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has caused much turmoil; social isolation, uncertainty about the future and coping with academic pressures, to name a few. And a global crisis such as this often leads to or aggravates pre-existing mental illness,” said Deepika, who will participate in a live MasterTalk Session for an online tutoring platform on July 12.

“Understanding the importance of mental health and how we can support each other during these times and beyond is most certainly the need of the hour. Through this LIVE session, I look forward to sharing with all of you, some of the things I have learnt during the course of my personal and professional journey,” she added.

Vivek Dahiya bonds with his dog over video call

Mumbai– Actor Vivek Dahiya had a virtual interactive session with his puppy recently.

On Instagram, Vivek posted a screenshot of the video call he had ith his dog during the lockdown.

“Late night bonding . Wonder what he’s thinking of me sitting there quietly. How much is he understanding over a video call or is it just a pose for the camera whilst enjoying the attention and fooling us simultaneously. It’d be fascinating to know how they view us someday,” Vivek captioned the post.

Amid the lockdown, Vivek and his wife Divyanka Tripathi have been spending a lot of time working out at home.

“Burn that stubborn fat and give that bloody corona run for its money by boosting your immunity. Find a room, a water bottle and let’s begin with this warm up before you start your actual training,” Vivek wrote along with a video that shows him exercising in the terrace with Divyanka.

Esha Deol not making TV debut with mythologocal soap

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Esha Deol Takhtani has refuted reports that she is making her television debut with the mythological soap “Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi: Kahani Mata Rani Ki”.

On Monday, Esha’s team issued a statement on her behalf stating she is not associated with any such television series.

“On behalf of Esha Deol Takhtani, we would like to clarify that all reports floating around media regarding her role in a serial is untrue. She is not playing any character in the serial. She is a devotee of Ma Vaishno Devi, and wishes everyone associated with the serial all the best,” reads the statement.

The actress’ team further revealed: “Currently Esha is busy reading scripts, for movies, web series and digital films and also excited with her new role as an author with her book Amma Mia published by Penguin Books. She will soon announce her film project, when the time is right.” (IANS)