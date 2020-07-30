Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika Arora, Rasika Dugal, and more…

Rakul Preet Singh shares glimpse from her golf session

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh had an intense session of golf on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted several videos and pictures from her sporting activity.

In one of the clips where Rakul tries her hand at teeing off, she wears a pink polo T-shirt.

After her golf session, she also posted a selfie in which she seems visibly tired.

“And death after playing 18 holes, 5 hours in the heat… that’s what staying indoors for so many months has done to me,” she captioned the image.

Malaika Arora on sister Amrita: She has been like my own child

Mumbai– Dancing diva Malaika Arora recently got nostalgic about her childhood with sister Amrita.

Reminiscing her childhood days, Malaika shared: “Parents give you direction in life and support you. But our siblings also support us, and that is something we should be happy and proud about.”

Malaika recalled she used to take care of Amrita when their mother was at work.

“From eating to getting her ready to going to school, I would help her do all her work. I still remember Amrita used to go to the washroom in school after taking permission from her teacher on the condition I was present there. She has been like my own child,” said Malaika.

“Now that she has her own kids, she behaves like my older sister, she gives me advice. We share a close and strong bond. We have had our share of days where we would fight, not speak with each other, but she was always the first one to say sorry whether it was her mistake or not,” she added.

Malaika opened up about her bond with her sister during the shoot of Sony Entertainment Television’s show “India’s Best Dancer”.

Rasika Dugal happy to come up with light-hearted flicks amid lockdown

Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal is delighted to bring some cheer through her work amidst the tough time.

Earlier, she gave a glimpse of her writing and acting-from-home skills with the short film, “Banana Bread”, directed by Srinivas Sunderajan. She starred in the film with Mukul Chadda. The short film is a funny take on love and loneliness in time of social distancing.

She is now awaiting the streaming of her upcoming film, “Lootcase”. Its story revolves around a turn of events that unfolds after a middle-class man chances upon a suitcase full of cash. Rasika will be seen showcasing her comic timing in the film, which also stars Kunal Kemmu.

“Shooting for ‘Lootcase’ was a lot of fun. Director Rajesh Krishnan would fill the scene with many quirks and Kunal’s super comic timing was a treat to play off,” said Rasika.

“During the lockdown, with our short film ‘Banana Bread’, I felt the need to create something relatable yet light-hearted…some humour to keep us from slipping into a sense of doom and gloom. The warmth with which ‘Banana Bread’ was received was heartening. I am now delighted that ‘Lootcase’ is giving me another opportunity to bring some cheer. I think the quirkiness of the film will be a fun ride for the audience. And I can’t wait to be be on that ride with them,” she added.

Anil Kapoor’s birthday wish for son-in-law

Mumbai– Actor Anil Kapoor on Thursday took to social media to wish son-in-law Anand Ahuja on his birthday.

“You may not have been born into our family but you seem to be born to be a part of it!! Happy Birthday @anandahuja! It takes a thousand prayers and a million acts of kindness to get blessed with a son-in-law like you and we are extremely proud of you,” Anil wrote on Instagram.

Anand is married to Anil’s eldest daughter, actress Sonam Kapoor.

With his note, Anil posted a few pictures where he is seen sharing some happy moments with Anand.

Reacting to the post, Anand wrote: “The greatest blessings to have the families we have and to have a father-in-law I can steal some poses from.”

Anand and Sonam are currently in London.

Sonam has created customised Instagram filters as a surprise for her husband. The filters comprise emojis of Anand’s two favourite things — basketball and ice-cream.

Radhika Madan shares her ‘right profile’

Mumbai– Actress Radhika Madan has given fans a peek of her right profile on social media.

Radhika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself. In the image, she is flaunting her side profile and flaunting her perfect skin.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Right profile.”

Radhika, an avid social media user, has been keeping her fans entertained with her pictures and the captions. Recently, she shared a picture of herself on Wednesday and borrowed a line from the song “Om shanti om” picturised on late actor Rishi Kapoor.

“Kya tumne kabhi kise se pyaar kiya?! Kabhi kisi ko dil diya?”

Radhika will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy “Shiddat”, which also stars Mohit Raina, Diana Madan and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of “Jannat” fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

Hina Khan is the new ‘Naagin’

Mumbai– Hina Khan is the new Naagin of small screen. The actress will essay the title role of “Naagin” in the upcoming season five of the popular tele-series. With the announcement, Hina becomes the latest actress to join the franchise that has seen the likes of Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti playing shape shifting serpents.

” ‘Naagin’ is a hugely popular franchise and I am happy to be associated with the new season and thrilled to play the leading role,” said Hina.

“While fantasy fiction is a new arena for me, it is equally fascinating. Be it the sets, overall look, and attire, storyline, or overall experience, it looks extremely promising. I would like to thank (producer) Ekta Kapoor for believing in me and I am certain I will be able to bring her vision to life,” added the actress, who shot to fame with her role of Akshara Singhania in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”.

Ekta welcomed Hina to the show and took to Instagram to share a glimpse of Hina as the new Naagin.

“Hiiiii komo …sorry hina…Sorry NAAAGIN ! Ab hum Paanch… sorry Naagin 5!,” she captioned the video that features Hina.

Hina had recently played the main antagonist Komolika in “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, a reboot of the 2001 show with the same name. (IANS)