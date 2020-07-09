Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet, Rajkummar Rao, Sunny Leone, and more…

Rakul Preet Singh’s badminton bout with dad

New Delhi– Actress Rakul Preet Singh is currently in Delhi, and it seems she is having a gala time with her family here.

On Thursday, Rakul shared a glimpse from her outdoor session with her father.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a clip in which she can be seen playing badminton with her father in her residential society premises.

At the end of the video, Rakul also mentioned the score, sharing how her father beat her.

Rakul arrived in Delhi from Mumbai last month. She even shared her experience of travelling amid the Covid pandemic.

On arrival, she had posted a photograph of herself at the airport. In the image, she’s seen wearing a PPE suit, face shield, gloves and a mask.

On the film front, Rakul will be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in a rom-com.

Rajkummar Rao shares his ‘state of mind’

Mumbai– Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao was in a state of dilemma if he should watch a series, film, read or workout. He realised he can do all of it.

Rajkummar took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures of himself on his balcony. In one image, Rajkummar is seen sporting a blue T-shirt and uncombed hair.

“State of mind.. Shall I watch a Series or a Film or Workout or Read or do some Online Masterclass or maybe, I can do All of it,” he wrote alongside the image.

Rajkummar’s girlfriend actress Patralekhaa dropped a few heart emojis in the comment section, while actor Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote: “Strong game.”

The actor had recently shared that he has seen big dreams in life, and he salutes everyone else’s aspirations.

In Bollywood, Rajkummar was last seen on screen in the Diwali 2019 release, “Made In China”. He currently has “Ludo”, “RoohiAfza” and “Chhalaang” coming up.

The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an OTT adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning novel “The White Tiger”.

Sunny Leone hits the beach with her man and ‘little nuggets’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sunny Leone spent a day at the beach with her “man” Daniel Weber and her “little nuggets” — Nisha, Noah and Asher.

Sunny took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures of her day at the beach.

“At the beach with my man @dirrty99 and our little nuggets!!” she captioned the image.

Sunny has started working amid coronavirus and shared a picture from the sets. She recently took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from her set. The image seems to be of a song shoot. Keeping in mind the Covid guidelines, the background dancers in the frame are seen sporting bedazzled face masks. While Sunny looks stunning in a silver top and a fringe skirt.

“Who says work can’t be fun!!?!!” Sunny captioned the image.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in “Veeramadevi” and “Koka Kola”.

Katrina reveals what keeps her busy ‘all day every day’

Mumbai– Katrina Kaif’s new video on Instagram gives a sneak peek into what she and her sister Isabella do “all day everyday”.

The clip begins with Katrina putting on a pink sweatshirt. She then sweeps the floor with Isabella, plays the guitar and poses for a picture, in the video, that Katrina made while trying a new feature called Reels on Instagram.

“All day every day. I think this is what you do with Reels. #feelkaroreelkaro less,” she captioned the picture.

In a recent picture she posted on social media, Katrina is busy playing Sequence, an abstract strategy board-and-card game.

“Best thing about playing with only two people is u win faster #sequence #missingmyteammates #friday,” she quipped.

Amid the lockdown, Katrina has shared several glimpses of her life on social media. From cleaning the house to teaching fans how to workout at home to cooking and baking, Katrina has been posting slices of what has kept her busy in the time of lockdown.

On screen, Katrina will next be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama “Sooryavanshi”.

Kangana Ranaut’s team shares photo of Manikarnika doll

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s social media team has shared a picture of a doll designed after the actress’ character in the 2019 film, “Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi”.

The Manikarnika doll is dressed up in a saree and traditional Indian jewellery inspired by Kangana’s look in the film.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, the actress’ team wrote: “#Manikarnika Dolls are the new favourite for children. It’s nice when kids will learn about our heroes growing up and get inspired with patriotism and bravery.”

“Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi” released on January 25 last year. Kangana played the title role and the film also marked her debut as a director.

Kangana has also named her production house Manikarnika Films after her directorial debut film.

Shruti Haasan and her ‘awkward hug’

Chennai– Actress Shruti Haasan has been busy with many things during lockdown. She has now shown her fans how to master the art of giving oneself “the awkward hug”.

Posing awkwardly in a photo, she wrote: “Mastering the art of giving myself the awkward hug.”

Since wearing a mask is need of the hour, she also posted: “WEAR A MASK and make it your own while you’re at it. I’ve had so much fun with my little experiments can’t wait to try out something else next.”

On the work front, her film “Yaara” will be arriving on an OTT platform soon.

The Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial is a Bollywood remake of the French film “Gang Story”. The story of the film is set in North India, and is about the rise and fall of a group of four friends operating along the Indo-Nepal border.

“Yaara” also features Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Sanjay Mishra. (IANS)