Bollywood Roundup: Radhika Apte, Priyank Sharma, Ashna Kishore, Abhishek Sharma, Tamannaah Bhatia and Anupam Kher

Radhika Apte draws a list of all that she is missing

Mumbai–Bollywood actress Radhika Apte is missing a lot of things lately, amid the Covid pandemic.

Radhika took to Instagram, where she shared a behind-the-scenes picture from what seems like a photoshoot. In the image, Radhika is seen sporting an off-white, off-shoulder top, with denim shorts and sneakers.

She completed her look with beach curls on her short hair and nude make-up.

“Missing shoots and photo shoots and friends and colleagues and Bombay and studios and roads and swimming pools and everything. #itsoneofthosedays#lockdown #throwback,” Radhika captioned the image, which currently has 164K likes.

Radhika is currently spending time with her husband Benedict Taylor at their London home.

In March, she had detailed her experience about her immigration from India to the UK, during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Priyank Sharma joins cast of ‘MumBhai’

Mumbai–“PuncchBeat” actor Priyank Sharma has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the crime thriller web series “MumBhai”.

“I am elated to be a part of ‘MumBhai’ as I find the genre of crime dramas and thrillers extremely fascinating. I am thankful to Ekta Kapoor ma’am for giving me this role, which will definitely give my acting graph a new high,” said Priyank.

The series will also feature actor Angad Bedi as an encounter specialist along with Sikandar Kher, who will portray the role of an underworld don.

“I can’t control my excitement as I am getting the chance to work with such talented actors like Angad Bedi and Sikandar Kher. I hope to start shooting for the series soon with all precautions and following necessary guidelines,” said Priyank.

“MumBhai” will take the viewers into the Mumbai underworld and the narrative will revolve around the friendship between a cop and a criminal. It is set in the milieu of Mumbai’s underbelly, from the late nineties to the early 2000.

The show will stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

Ashna Kishore: People have adapted to the new normal

Mumbai– “Happu Ki Ultan Paltan” actress Ashna Kishore has resumed shooting for the comedy show with necessary precautions and safety measures. She feels that the COVID-19 scare is still there but people have adapted to the new normal.

“I have started working and others have resumed work too. So, I think they are taking proper precautions, and then they are stepping outside their houses. But just in case people are going out just for the sake of fun, then I think that’s bad because you never know where you can get the infection from. Normal life has been twisted a little, so if you want to enjoy this new normal, please take all precautions,” she said.

Since the news of the outbreak surfaced, it has been advised to maintain social-distancing. The actress feels that people who are not following it are not just putting themselves at risk, but their families too.

“I have seen a lot of people not following social-distancing, which is neither good for them nor for their family. I feel it is very dangerous because if someone gets infected, he or she will put others at risk too. Unless and until all of us follow the precautions, we are just increasing the risk of infection. It’s better to do good things and influence others,” she said.

Though she admits that coronavirus outbreak has increased the workload, she looks at it as a positive change. “I feel it is good because now I am more sure of my things, even when I go to the sets I make sure I sanitise my whole stuff whether it’s my makeup or my hair brush or comb or my bed or my drawer. I know that the production team takes care of all these things but still for my satisfaction and my safety, I do it. So, I feel it is good because it has made us hygiene conscious,” she said.

Abhishek Sharma: We were told ‘Tere Bin Laden’ shouldn’t see light of day

Mumbai–Abhishek Sharma’s satirical venture “Tere Bin Laden” will complete 10 years on JUly 16, and the filmmaker has narrated his ordeal of getting a studio, and how producer Boney Kapoor saved the day for him.

Headlined by Ali Zafar, Piyush Mishra and Pradhuman Singh, who played a character modelled on Osama Bin Laden, the film was a good mix of slapstick and smart humour.

But to sell a film like that in 2010 wasn’t an easy for Sharma, who went through a fair share of trials to ensure the film was released.

“After a smooth production, we hit a wall. Nobody wanted to distribute our film. My producers Pooja (Shetty Deora) and Aarti (Shetty) showed the film to some of the leading studios and distributors of that time but nobody had faith in it. One of the distributors even said that this film should never see the light of day as it will bring a bad reputation to the producers. We were shattered by this response but didn’t give up,” said Sharma.

“After all, for the three of us, it was our first film and we completely believed in it. Maybe the narrative was ahead of its time and it didn’t fit in the category of a conventional Bollywood film. The struggle continued with no success, and then one fine day Mr. Boney Kapoor saw the film. He loved it and offered to distribute the film himself. His conviction and passion for ‘Tere Bin Laden’ were infectious and the momentum shifted. We were all very confident now that the film will be liked by the Bollywood audience. The film released with very low numbers but with great word of mouth doubled its collection on Saturday. And most shows were houseful on Sunday. It was a sleeper hit of the year and a lot of distributors apologised to my producers for being wrong about the film,” he added.

Sharma’s next film “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” stars Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh along with Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Tamannaah Bhatia excited about ‘Love Mocktail’ remake

Mumbai–Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is excited about the Telugu remake of the Kannada superhit “Love Mocktail”.

Director Nagashekar has roped in Tamannaah and Satya Dev as the protagonists of the untitled remake. The makers are hoping that the film will go on floors in mid-September and will be shot in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad.

“It’s a privilege to be cherry-picked for a project that most Telugu producers and directors were keen to reproduce. Satya Dev is such a promising next-age talent and I’m looking forward to create on-screen magic with him. ‘Love Mocktail’ relates to me since the film brings together the bittersweet ingredients of life that represent new urban trends,” Tamannaah said.

“It is this familiarity in the narrative that makes it seem so affable. Besides, I’m a huge fan of romance and nostalgia. There are limited characters in the film and it thrives on its actors’ capabilities, which is very appealing to me,” she added.

Talking about the project, Satya Dev said: “The film’s story has elements that can resonate with everyone and I’m certain that it will take everyone on a trip down memory lane. Also, this is the first time that I would be working with an actress of Tamannaah’s repute. I have been a fan of her work, and I’m delighted to share screen space with her, and Nagashekar is a proven name in the Kannada industry. He brings with him a sense of freshness to the script, which makes it more charming. Looking forward to this love story.”

Nagashekar added: “This film marks my debut in Telugu cinema after a successful run of six movies in Kannada and two movies in Tamil. We have retained the soul of the narrative but we will be refashioning the plot to suit the Telugu audience’s sensibilities!”

Anupam Kher urges people to shower parents with love

Mumbai–Anupam Kher’s mother is currently seeking treatment for Covid-19 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, and the veteran actor has constantly been sharing updates about her health on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam posted a video clip in which he spoke about how he is “feeling these days”, revealing that he decided not to tell his mother about her coronavirus diagnosis.

“Though we told her you have an infection, you don’t have coronavirus. But she understands because she is surrounded by people,” Kher said in the video.

He also shared how his mother has been asking him about everyone’s health, including his friends Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik and Ashoke Pandit.

While sharing the health update about his mother, Kher urged everyone to express their love for parents.

“It is important that we take care of our parents and tell them that we love them. Words are important,” Anupam concluded.

Last week, Kher shared that his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher and two other family members had tested positive for Covid-19.