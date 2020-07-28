Bollywood Roundup: Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Shweta Tiwari, and more…

Malaika Arora shows how to wear a mask correctly

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has given a tutorial on social media on how to wear a mask correctly.

Malaika took to Instagram, where she shared three pictures of herself showing the right way a mask is worn. The first picture shows Malaika’s nose and mouth properly covered with the mask. Over the picture a right tick mark is made.

Showing how not to wear a mask, Malaika in one image has her nose out of the mask, while in another image her mask is on her chin exposing her mouth and nose.

“Please wear a mask n wear it the correct way . Protect urself and others,” she wrote alongside the image.

Malaika recently stepped out for shooting amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. She took to social media and posted her experience of resuming work after four months of lockdown.

Kriti Sanon’s noble birthday appeal to fans

Mumbai– Actress Kriti Sanon, who turned 30 a day ago, has thanked fans for their wishes and love. She also urged them to do a good deed in her name.

On Tuesday, Kriti took to Instagram and penned a ‘thank you’ note to fans, appealing them to contribute their bit to society.

“A big big thank you to all the fans for the unconditional support, heartwarming edits, messages and love.. In many low moments of my life, you guys have managed to make me smile and feel motivated! I promise to always make you all proud!, But if you guys really wanna do something for me on this special day: Do a good deed in my name. — Donate clothes/books/money/blood — Help the underprivileged — Feed some poor families — Plant some trees — Feed street dogs and cats — Spend time with special kids or maybe in an old age home(ofcourse when Covid is over) — Sponsor some child’s education who probably can’t afford the basic right to primary education.

” Make someone Smile! In these tough times, we need to do our bit to make this world a better and happier place. There is too much suffering and negativity around. Be Kind. There can be NO better gift for me than see you all spread some love and happiness around! Let that be my birthday gift from now on every single year,” Kriti wrote.

Shweta Tiwari re-lives her radio jockey days

Mumbai– Actress Shweta Tiwari recently did a radio gig for a television show.

Her show “Mere Dad Ki Dulhan” takes a bleak turn where her character Guneet is left heartbroken after a twist of events. In order to distract herself from reality, she goes ahead and does a radio gig. In the gig, she tries sharing her story of heartbreak and deception, to help other women.

“I have been to radio shows. In fact, I worked as an RJ with a popular radio station for almost a year. I used to do a morning show. I was very excited with my comeback as an RJ on the show, as it made me re-live my radio jockey days,” Shweta said.

“I believe radio is an integral part of our lives. Be it long hours of traffic, or while working out or even while doing day-to-day chores, radio uplifts our mood. It’s definitely the music as well as the RJs who are so good at what they do, and they have such amazing, infectious energy that they give out to their listeners,” she added.

“Mere Dad Ki Dulhan” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Varun Dhawan’s posts amusing selfie and then deletes it

Mumbai– A now-deleted selfie posted by Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan amused fans bigtime all of Tuesday.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a selfie of himself in bed. He is shirtless and sporting a rugged stubble.

“Chal uth #getupboy,” he wrote alongside the image.

Varun is known for his funny social media posts.

Recently, he shared a picture of himself lifting his niece as part of his “Sunday” workout.

On the work front, Varun will be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”. The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who also helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Parineeti Chopra on social media detox again

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is going on a social media detox again.

Parineeti took to Instagram Stories and wrote: “Time for another social media detox… See you soon fam!”

This is the second time the actress took a detox from social media without giving reasons for her break.

The actress had earlier taken a break from social media in April.

She had written: “Gonna take a much needed detox from social media for a few days. Some time is needed and important. See you all on the other side.”

On the film front, she will be next seen in “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee, and also stars her “Ishaqzaade” co-star Arjun Kapoor.

Parineeti will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the psychological thriller “The Girl On The Train”, which is being directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie “The Girl On The Train”, which is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller of the same name. The Bollywood version stars Kirti Kulhari, and also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles. (IANS)