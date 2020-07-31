Bollywood Roundup: Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more…

Malaika Arora takes being vegan very seriously

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Malaika Arora says she takes being vegan very seriously, in a new post on social media.

Malaika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself in a short green ruffled dress. The actress described her look with funny hashtags like cabbage patch and patta gobi (cabbage).

“I take being vegan very seriously….. #cabbagepatch #gogreen #stylishlyGreen #PattaGobi,” she wrote alongside the image.

Recently, the dancing diva Malaika got nostalgic about her childhood with sister Amrita. Reminiscing her childhood days, Malaika shared: “Parents give you direction in life and support you. But our siblings also support us, and that is something we should be happy and proud about.”

Malaika recalled she used to take care of Amrita when their mother was at work.

She opened up about her bond with her sister during the shoot of Sony Entertainment Television’s show “India’s Best Dancer”.

Deepika Padukone celebrates Meera as ‘Love Aaj Kal’ clocks 11 years

Mumbai– Actress Deepika Padukone has shared a throwback photo of her with Imitiaz Ali, director of Love Aaj Kal, which had released on July 31, 2009.

Deepika played the role of Meera Pandit, the imperfect girl who celebrates modernity, yet is deeply rooted to her culture. As the film clocks 11 years, Deepika changed her display picture on Instagram and name to celebrate Meera.

To mark the anniversary, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared a photo of her with Imitiaz taking a metro ride.

She captioned it: “The eyes say it all… #meera #11yearsofloveaajkal @imtiazaliofficial.”

Her fans simply loved it and left red heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

The film also starred Saif Ali Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Giselli Monteiro.

Jacqueline Fernandez posts selfie with pet cat

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has posted a picture of herself along with her cat, and said that the two are getting fat.

Jacqueline took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a selfie with her cat sitting on a sofa. The “Judwaa 2” actress is seen dressed in a gray T-shirt. She completed her look with her hair pulled at the back and bold red lips. Her pristine white cat is seen sitting on her lap.

On the picture, she wrote: “Just me and my cat getting fat.”

On the work front, Jacqueline recently made her digital debut with the web film “Mrs Serial Killer” and launched an online dance competition, “Home Dancer”.

She also featured in the video of Salman Khan’s song “Tere bina”, shot at the actor’s Panvel farmhouse amid the lockdown.

Kajol ‘can’t wait to walk down the aisle’

Mumbai– Kajol has revealed that she cannot wait to walk down the aisle. If that surprises you, she really meant she is eager to board a flight again.

The actress took to her verified Instagram Stories on Friday to tease her fans with the quirky remark.

“I can’t wait to walk down the aisle someday…and hear those magical words…This is your pilot speaking,” she wrote.

In another story on Instagram, Kajol offered a few words of wisdom about being a woman in the modern era.

“That’s the great thing about being a woman in the modern era. I am not defined by just one thing. I can be complicated. It’s best you assume I am an onion,” she wrote.

Kajol enjoys a popularity on social media for her witty remarks, jokes and quirky take on life.

On the work front, the actress will be seen making her digital debut with “Tribhanga”, which marks the directorial debut of actress Renuka Shahane.

Priyanka Chopra’s latest post is all about summer time

Los Angeles– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a summer selfie on social media.

In an Instagram picture, she is seen sunbathing by the pool, in a black robe paired with large sunglasses.

“When I met you in the summerï¿½” she wrote alongside the image, which currently has 1.2 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Recently, Priyanka tweeted to announce how her husband, pop star Nick Jonas, and she had donated to Assam and Bihar flood relief organisations, and asked fans to provide help.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in “The White Tiger”, an upcoming Netflix adaptation where she features with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, and directed by Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani.

Shruti shows how single life in lockdown looks like

Mumbai– Actress Shruti Haasan shared a glimpse of how single life in the time of quarantine looks like.

Shruti took to Instagram, where she shared a compilation of clips. In the video, Shruti is seen lying in bed, juggling, smelling her own hair and posing in photoshoots.

“What single life in lockdown looks like after a 100 days #justjokes #ilovewalls #goingsolo,” she captioned the video.

On the work front, Shruti’s latest film “Yaara” released on an OTT platform. The film also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Vijay Varma, Amit Sadh, Kenny Basumatry and Sanjay Mishra.

The film directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia is a remake of the French film “A Gang Story”.

Preity Zinta a bit giddy looking at her kitchen garden

Mumbai– Actress Preity Zinta says she is excited, proud and a bit giddy looking at her little kitchen garden.

Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself picking tomatoes from her kitchen garden.

“I’m so excited, proud and a bit giddy headed looking at my little kitchen garden. I never imagined gardening and being so close to nature would give me so much peace and such a deep sense of accomplishment. Thank you Mom for bringing me closer to Mother Earth #Jaimatadi #organicgardening #Organic#Tomatoes #lovingit #ting,” she captioned the clip.

On Thursday, Preity had shared a video of herself picking some green pepper from her garden. She wrote: “Ghar ki kheti. How awesome to grow our own vegetables at home. Thank you Ma for teaching me and for inspiring me to spend time in the garden and grow our own vegetables. I’m on top of the world right now, yet I’ve never felt so close to Mother Earth.”

Preity is among the early actors who have resumed shooting after the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. The actress is having mixed feelings about resuming shoot amid the pandemic. (IANS)