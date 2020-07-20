Bollywood Roundup: Kirti Kulhari, Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, and more…

Kirti Kulhari: Hope coronavirus has reaffirmed our faith in love

Mumbai– Actress Kirti Kulhari is hopeful that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has reaffirmed our faith in love.

Kirti took to her verified Instagram account, where she shared a picture of herself cuddling a stray dog. Keeping in mind the Covid-19 guidelines, Kriti is seen wearing a yellow face mask.

“Little joys in life…Hope #coronavirus has reaffirmed our faith in ‘LOVE as the only way forward…’,” she wrote alongside the image.

Kirti made her Bollywood debut in 2010. She was then seen in films like “Shaitaan”, “Pink”, “Uri: The Surgical Strike” and “Mission Mangal”.

She was last seen in the second season of web-series “Four More Shots Please!”.

The web series tells the tale of four unapologetically flawed women as they discover life while balancing friendship in Mumbai.

Richa Chadha shoots for Arati Kadav’s new sci-fi short film

Mumbai–Actress Richa Chadha has gone ahead and shot for a sci-fi short film amid these troubled times.

Titled “55kms/sec”, the film is directed by Arati Kadav of “Cargo” fame.

“While we are all bracing ourselves for the new normal, we made this short film as a fun exercise. It was a great idea and my team and I saw it as a way of continuing to work to cheer ourselves up. I met some spectacular and fantastic people on our virtual set. We are happy that we all could remotely come together for something that was a warm, beautiful, humbling, and unifying experience,” Kadav said, about the experience of making the film.

“55 kms/sec” is about living in a world that is on the edge.

“Arati is an engineer-turned-filmmaker. She has an interesting vision and is an ace at science fiction stuff, as well as portraying the human connections. I loved collaborating with her and actor Mrinal Dutt,” said Richa.

“This was a challenging shoot as we had to do everything ourselves, from hair and makeup to recording sound but it was well worth the effort. I am happy that we were able to create something thought provoking and beautiful even in these grim times,” added the actress.

Malaika Arora embraces new normal as she steps out

Mumbai– Malaika Arora is embracing the new normal, and she has captured the moment for followers on Instagram.

The actress shared a selfie wearing a mask on Instagram Stories. She clicked the selfie as she stepped out.

”Let’s do this #newnormal,” she captioned the image.

In the image, Malaika is seen wearing a black jacket.

Recently, Malaika had shared that a lot of people don’t know the fact that she can “actually sing”.

Talking about her hidden talent, Malaika had said: “People don’t know the fact that I can actually sing. It is one of the most therapeutic things for me.”

Preity Zinta leans on her ‘sunshine’

Los Angeles– Actress Preity Zinta has found her sunshine in husband Gene Goodenough.

The actress shared an Instagram post along with a picture in which she is leaning on his shoulder. In the frame, Gene wears a bright yellow shirt.

“Leaning against my sunshine today and always,” Preity captioned the image with a heart emoji.

Earlier this year, Preity and Gene Goodenough completed four years of marriage. The actress shared that it still feels like “yesterday”.

On Instagram, she had shared a photograph of Gene and herself. “Happy Anniversary my darling?? It’s been 4 years and it still feels like yesterday. Love you to the moon and back. #Patiparmeshwar #leapyearanniversary #ting,” she captioned the image.

Preity married Gene Goodenough in February 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

Twinkle to Akshay: Get your own mask

Mumbai– Twinkle Khanna was in the mood for some banter with hubby Akshay Kumar on social media on Monday.

It all began with Akshay sharing a video link where he is seen urging people to wear masks if they don’t want to be abused in different languages. In the end of the video, he is seen wearing a face mask with floral prints.

He wrote on the link he shared on his verified Twitter account: “Go about your life normally but follow the #safenormal.”

Twinkle re-tweeted Akshay’s message from her verified Twitter account and wrote: “Also get your own mask and don’t rob your partner’s freshly washed, pretty, floral one:) #SafeNormal.”

This is not the first time Twinkle and Akshay have indulged in such funny exchange on social media. The couple keeps posting such witty retorts.

Shilpa Shetty: Don’t let social media play with your mind

Mumbai– Shilpa Shetty has shared a tip on how to deal with social media and posts that might affect us. The actress feels maintaining positivity while on social media is necessary for our mental health.

Shilpa took to her verified Instagram account on Monday morning to share: “There’s so much on social media that is shared purely as a façade to cover the lives we lead. The hardships, the struggles, the low days, the heartbreaks, insecurities, and so much more are easily concealed behind a mask of filters… one that we’ve been wearing since time immemorial.”

“Always remember, like we don’t put our difficulties on display on social media, neither do other people. Nobody’s life is perfect. Most are dealing with their own issues… So, don’t let social media trick you into believing all that you see, and don’t allow it to play with your mind and emotions.”

“Life isn’t a bed of roses for any of us, but we’re all in this together. Let’s try and make this medium a positive one with constructive criticism and care, to make us a healthier community, less negative and more positive ‘grams’ on this ‘gram’…Stay strong, my instafam, let’s make a happy and healthy community, and reassure ourselves that… This too shall pass.”

Rakul Preet Singh is ‘waiting to hit the gym’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is all dressed up to hit the gym.

Rakul took to her verified Instagram account, where she posted a picture of herself in a gym attire. In the image, she is seen flaunting her svelte figure, dressed in a black sports bra and shorts.

“Waiting to hit the gym till then throwback to feeling the fittest #mondaymotivation,” Rakul captioned the image.

Rakul had recently described what “waiting for the world to be normal” is like for her, through a snapshot on Instagram.

In the image, Rakul Preet was seen resting her head on a table with a faraway gaze. She describes the look with the words: “Waiting for the world to be normal be like…”

Coming up for Rakul Preet is a rom-com co-starring Arjun Kapoor. She will also be seen in Kamal Haasan’s ambitious upcoming film “Indian 2”, which co-stars Kajal Aggarwal and Siddharth. (IANS)