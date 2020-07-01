Bollywood Roundup: Karan Johar, Ileana D’cruz, Amrita Rao, and more…

‘Sooryavanshi’ update: Karan Johar not dropped as co-producer

Mumbai– A unconfirmed report that had gone viral on Wednesday suggesting Karan Johar has been dropped as co-producer of the much -hyped Akshay Kumar-starrer “Sooryavanshi” has been refuted as fake news by the makers.

Late on Wednesday, social media was abuzz with reports that the film’s director Rohit Shetty and lead star Akshay Kumar have dropped Johar’s Dharma Productions and its share from the film, further claiming that they had even returned Johar’s investment in the film.

Soon, the film’s producers and presenter Reliance Entertainment were confirming that the news doing rounds of Johar not being part of “Sooryavanshi” is incorrect.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh also tweeted: “IMPORTANT… News doing the rounds of #KaranJohar not being part of #Sooryavanshi is untrue, clarifies #RelianceEntertainment.”

The news comes a day after it was announced that the film will release in theatres during Diwali this year.

In “Sooryavanshi”, Akshay will be seen as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi, on a lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike on Mumbai. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba in cameos, to help Akshay bust the terror plot.

Ileana D’cruz: Yes I’m human, I get zits

Mumbai– Actress Ileana Dcruz replied to a social media user who commented on her pimple, saying she is human and does get zits.

Ileana took to Instagram, where she treated her fans and followers to a question-answer session. A netizan wrote: “You have a pimple on your left cheek.”

The actress replied: “Yes, I’m human, I’m pmsing, I get zits. What else would you like to know?”

Another user asked her about Ileana’s reaction when “Barfi!” was named for the Oscars.

She replied: “I thought it was a joke! I thought the team was playing a prank on me and I couldn’t believe it. So, Googled it lol. Honestly it was one of the most surreal moments of my life,” she wrote.

On the work front, Ileana was last seen on screen in Anees Bazmee’s “Pagalpanti”.

She will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn’s production “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992.

Amrita Rao roots for eco-conscious Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Mumbai– Actress Amrita Rao is happy that her community Ganesh pandal committee has taken a timely decision of postponing the annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebration from August 21 this year to February 2021.

Citing the example of the GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshotsava Samiti that organises a huge pandal celebration at the Wadala Ram Mandir, the actress said: “I have been visiting the pandal since my childhood and my Ganesh Chaturthi celebration is incomplete without this ‘darshan’, however I am truly impressed and grateful to the G.S.B Samiti that without thinking about donations or any other factor, they have postponed their pandal celebration this August in best interest of the public’s health. I hope other pandal committees take inspiration and do the same.”

Her community Ganesh Samiti idol, though huge in size, is a completely eco-friendly idol. Also, biodegradable containers are used for ‘prasadam’ and use of plastic is avoided.

“Nature had to literally lock humans down in their homes to regain its balance. The rivers and lakes have self purified themselves from our toxic treatment. COVID-19 has been a huge wake-up signal from the environment, and as responsible citizens we must strive to keep our environment pure and toxic free,” said Amrita.

Malaika Arora: Bffs that pout together stay forever

Mumbai– Actress Malaika Arora is missing spending time with her BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and sister Amrita Arora. She has shared a throwback moment with her girl gang on social media.

In the throwback picture, Malaika and her friends wear shades of red lipstick and pout for a selfie.

“Bffs that pout together stay forever,” Malaika captioned the post, using hashtags #majormissing and #majorlove.

Kareena reposted Malaika’s post saying, “Forever Us.”

Recently, the actress also posted a throwback photograph of herself with son Arhaan Khan, asking fans to focus on their health and their loved ones. Malaika took to Instagram and shared a picture where the actress and her son look out of the window. The mother-son duo’s back is towards the camera.

“Being able to see a beautiful tomorrow needs us to secure our today. Let’s focus on ourselves, our health and our loved ones and blur out the noise. #menmime #notsominime @iamarhaankhan #throwback #simplertimes,” went the caption.

Ashi Singh excited to step in as princess Yasmine in ‘Aladdin’

Mumbai– Actress Ashi Singh, who has replaced Avneet Kaur on “Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga”, is quite happy to play the role of Sultana Yasmine.

“Every girl dreams to be a princess and this role fulfils that wish of mine. I am a little nervous as well because it is a huge shift for me but I am ready to rise to the challenge and give my best as Yasmine. I have never essayed the role of a princess and I am thrilled to get into the glamorous look of Yasmine. I am preparing for the role and focusing on the nuances so that I can bring Yasmine alive through my performance,” Ashi shared.

Ashi has already started shooting for the show amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have just started shooting and to witness the precautionary measures taken on the set to ensure everyone remains safe was reassuring during these uncertain times. From the moment I entered the set, I saw there are several steps that everyone has to follow to sanitize themselves and their belongings. All the areas are sanitised at regular intervals and the entire production team is wearing safety gears. It has been an eventful first day as Yasmine and I hope all the viewers and fans support me in this new journey,” she shared.

Aahana Kumra does a handstand to get a ‘new perspective’

Mumbai– Actress Aahana Kumra shared some Wednesday wisdom by trying a handstand to get a new perspective.

Taking to Twitter, Aahana shared a picture of herself doing a handstand dressed in sports bra and black shorts.

“When nothing seems right! Turn yourself upside down to get a new perspective! Don’t make yourself immobile if everything around you is failing! Keep experimenting! Keep discovering and most importantly keep walking! #WednesdayWisdom #WednesdayThoughts #wednesdaymorning,” she captioned the image.

Aahana was recently seen in the web show “Betaal”, a zombie horror drama.

Last month she had shared that it took her two hours everyday to wear prosthetics in order to get into her character’s look for the show. (IANS)