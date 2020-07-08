Bollywood Roundup: Kajol, Bipasha Basu, Aditi Rao Hydari, and more…

Kajol reveals why she can never be diplomatic

Mumbai– On Wednesday, Kajol was in the mood for a confession. She took to social media and declared she is not at all diplomatic.

The actress also explained why she feels this way: She said her expressions reveal the actual state of her mind! Kajol added that she has always been like this.

“When I thought I was being diplomatic but my face said it all…Still the same …#MeWhenI #NotChanged,” Kajol tweeted on Wednesday along with a throwback photo from her younger days.

Reacting to her tweet, fans showered the actress with love.

“Yes as always your face and smile says it all,” commented a user.

“Respected Kajol mam, you are a true definition of beauty with simplicity. Keep shining, god bless you,” shared a fan.

“Well u were certainly not diplomatic ..but currently u are for sure.. for not uttering even a single word in support of CBI inquiry for sushant’s case.. it’s so sad,” said a user.

Bipasha Basu: ‘Corporate’ was ‘a memorable and learning experience’

Mumbai– Actress Bipasha Basu on Wednesday went down memory lane and recalled shooting for her 2006 release, “Corporate”,which turned 14 recently.

“The love and appreciation that I still get for my film #corporate is humbling. Grateful to my director @imbhandarkar and the entire cast and crew for a memorable and learning experience#14yearsofcorporate,” Bipasha wrote.

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, “Corporate” also featured Kay Kay Menon, Payal Rohatgi, Minissha Lamba and Raj Babbar.

The film deals with the murky dealings that go on behind the heady upper echelons of the corporate world, and shows the unholy nexus between the worlds of business, politics, glamour and crime.

Speaking of Bipasha’s upcoming projects, shw will be seen sharing screen space with her husband Karan Singh Grover in “Aadat”.

Currently, the two have been spending a lot of quality time together during lockdown. Bipasha has been trying her hand at cooking. From burgers to shakes, she has made a lot of tempting dishes for Karan.

In turn hubby Karan has been effusive in praise. Taking to Instagram, where he posed with the dishes. he wrote: “Somebody stop me! Thank you my love! @bipashabasu. You’re a natural!!! And I’m lucky…naturally!! #chefbonnie#godburger.”

Aditi Rao Hydari finds true love

Mumbai– Actress Aditi Rao Hydari found “true love” on the set of her debut Malayalam film, “Sufiyum Sujatayum”.

Happily posing with a pigeon on her shoulder in a photo, Aditi wrote: “Everytime I set it free, it came right back…#TrueLove #SufiyumSujatayum.”

The Malayalam film recently released on an OTT platform.

“When I heard the story, I felt a very fairytale-like quality in the narrative. It is almost like a fable that we hear in childhood, where the world and incidents happening around are surreal but all the characters and their emotions are real. I found it fascinating. Also, in the film I am playing the character of a girl who is speech-impaired, which means I have no dialogue. So I didn’t think twice before saying yes to the film,” she had told IANS.

“The stories of Malayalam films are good. I watch them and I am a fan of Malayalam cinema. But learning Malayalam is tough. I managed Telugu and Tamil. I am half south-Indian — I am Hyderabadi. Earlier I didn’t do Malayalam films because that is a very difficult language for me to learn,” she had said.

Alaya F: I really do need to stop slouching

Mumbai– Actress Alaya F has posted a stunning photograph on Instagram but it is the caption that grabs your attention.

In the image, she is seen sitting on a chair and slouching for a pose. The daughter of actress Pooja Bedi is seen dressed in a grey tube top and black faux leather pants.

“It looks cool as a pose in a photo but I really do need to stop slouching,” she wrote alongside the image, which currently has 36.3K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Alaya recently took up the 50 push-up challenge.

“#ChallengingAF – 50 Push Up Challenge. There was a time in my life when I could do 46 push ups in one minute.. but these days my arms want to die after doing just 10. But since you guys chose the 50 push up challenge, I did my best,” she had captioned the video.

On the work front, Alaya made her Bollywood debut this year with the film “Jawaani Jaaneman”. Also, she had already signed a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

Ranveer Singh’s fans release an anthem dedicated to the star

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ranveer Singhs fans have come out with an anthem for the actor. It goes, “Bollywood ka king, Ranveer Singh”.

The rap song is inspired by Ranveer’s avatar as a rapper in last year’s “Gully Boy”. The number, created by the actor’s fan club in Ahmedabad, talks of Ranveer’s journey from his debut film “Band Baaja Baraat” to “Gully Boy”.

“The fans of Ranveer are really inspired from him. They relate to his journey, his story and they feel that Ranveer is one of them who has made it big in Bollywood through his sheer acting talent. The wanted to celebrate him on his birthday and came up with the idea of the anthem. This is the first anthem composed for any young superstar ever and it has been sung in Ranveer’s ‘Gully Boy’ style,” a source said, adding that the anthem was planned in a span of four months.

“Despite India being in lockdown mode, the fans sang and composed it to meet the deadline of the launch — which was Ranveer’s birthday,” the source added.

Ranveer turned 35 on July 6.

Popular for his outrageous flamboyance, Ranveer ventured into Bollywood with the 2010 romantic comedy film “Band Baaja Baaraat”. He went on to star in films like “Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela”, “Lootera”, “Dil Dhadakne Do”, “Bajirao Mastani” , “Padmaavat”, “Simmba” and “Gully Boy”.

Jacqueline admits dealing with ‘some major anxiety’ lately

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has admitted that she has been “dealing with some major anxiety” lately.

Even though, the actress did not disclose the reason, she did confess that regularly performing yoga has helped her combat the stress.

“I have been dealing with some major anxiety these past few weeks.. however being consistent with yoga has taught me the valuable lesson of being in the moment and what’s even more important.. gratitude.. for life and being alive.. have a great day everyone!” Jacqueline shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

The actress also shared a video where she can be seen performing a few asanas.

Jacqueline is a yoga enthusiast and keeps sharing her videos for fans on social media. In the past, she has shared videos of her performing asanas like Surya Namaskar, stretching of the spine and deep breathing.

On the work front, Jacqueline recently made her digital debut with the web series “Mrs Serial Killer” and launched an online dance competition titled “Home Dancer”.

She also featured in the video of Salman Khan’s song “Tere bina”, shot in the actor’s Panvel farmhouse where she has spent the lockdown.

Shama Sikander enjoys virtual photoshoot sessions

Mumbai– Amid the coronavirus pandemic, actress Shama Sikander loves the results of her virtual photoshoots, and says she does her own costume and makeup.

“I mostly do my photoshoots these days on FaceTime. Of course it doesn’t give the results like a proper DSLR camera but It’s a new concept and sooner or later people will have to take to it,” Shama said.

“At least till the pandemic ends. I mostly do my costume and make up as well and the results have been as good as ever. People are loving these pictures . So that’s some validation that it’s going right. One has to adapt to change and FaceTime shoot is one in that direction. The situation doesn’t seem to ease off and we are all at crossroads in life thinking on the way ahead with the new norms. Let’s all stay safe and stay indoors as much as possible,” she added.

Recently, Shama opened up about rumours of going under the knife. She said that it is not necessary that you have gone for cosmetic surgery every time you change. Rather, she credits her mind for helping her evolve to a newer self.

It all started in January, when Shama became a victim of social media bullying after she did the #10yearchallange and posted her then-and-now pictures.

“Firstly, I don’t understand these accusations. Accused? I am not some criminal standing here that I have done something wrong. They are not even sure if I have even done it. I don’t see any reason to explain or to speak about this. It is my life. I can do whatever I want. Secondly, you have no idea what I have gone through,” Shama told IANS. (IANS)