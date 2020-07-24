Bollywood Roundup: Ileana D’Cruz, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and more…

Ileana D’Cruz finds Hugh Grant a ‘dishy man’

Mumbai– British star Hugh Grant possibly does not know, but he has a fan girl among the star actresses of Bollywood!

Ileana D’Cruz, who calls Grant a “dishy man”, simply cannot stop gushing about him.

Ileana took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a clip of Hugh Grant’s acting.

“Ugh Hugh Grant you dishy dishy man,” she wrote, along with fire and heart face emoji.

Ileana then shared a boomerang video of herself making a goofy face.

She wrote on the image: “All dressed up to workout. But feeling like a lazy bum today. Yes, I’m pouting.”

Ileana was last seen on screen in the multistarrer “Pagalpanti”, directed by Anees Bazmee.

She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s production “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan.

Deepika Padukone’s ‘FANart Friday’

Mumbai– Actress Deepika Padukone has made a fan happy by sharing his art on her Instagram page.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Deepika and “Baahubali” star Prabhas will come together for a Nag Ashwin directorial. The news left fans excited.

The fan whose art Deepika has shared is clearly more than excited. The artwork that the actress shared on social media is a sketch that the fan has drawn, of Deepika and Prabhas.

Deepika has lately been sharing fan-made creations on social media every Friday, calling it FANart Friday and responding to them by expressing gratitude and praise, and also re-posting these sketches.

Just like her fans, she is also looking forward to working in the multilingual pan-India project, which is yet to be titled.

Deepika had earlier tweeted: “Beyond Thrilled!Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead… #DeepikaPrabhas @nagashwin7 @VyjayanthiFilms.”

She will also be seen in Shakun Bhatra’s untitled film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Priyanka Chopra recalls winning Miss India

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to complete 20 years in the business of entertainment. She has decided to recall memorable moments of her journey so far.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a video in which she is seen remembering the moment when she won Miss India pageant in 2000.

“Alright guys, we’re doing this! I’m watching footage from my Miss India pageant in 2000! This is where it all began… If you’ve never seen these before, you are in for quite a treat. #20in2020 @missindiaorg,” Priyanka captioned the video.

She went on to win Miss World the same year.

Priyanka, who was 18 when she won the pageant, recalled in the video how she was not expecting to win and had booked a return ticket!

Right now, Priyanka is all set to make her digital debut with Netflix’s “The White Tiger”, starring Rajkummar Rao. She recently signed a multi-million deal with a leading OTT platform.

Jacqueline Fernandez has a squawky new ‘wake up call’

Mumbai– Ditching regular alarm clocks, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez seems to be waking up to a new “wake up call” lately.

Jacqueline took to Instagram stories and she shared a video of a parrot squawking near her window.

“AM 7.23… Wake up call!” she captioned the clip.

Earlier this month, Jacqueline admitted that she has been “dealing with some major anxiety” lately.

Even though the actress did not disclose the reason, she did confess that performing yoga regularly has helped her combat the stress.

On the work front, Jacqueline recently made her digital debut with the web film “Mrs Serial Killer” and launched an online dance competition, “Home Dancer”.

She also featured in the video of Salman Khan’s song “Tere bina”, shot at the actor’s Panvel farmhouse amid the lockdown.

Vidya Balan: It’s very human to doubt yourself

New Delhi– She has been in the industry for 15 years and has been feted with a National Award and a Padma Shri. Actress Vidya Balan says it is human to doubt yourself, though she admits there was a time when she would wallow in self-doubt.

” I think it is very human to doubt yourself. Previously I would wallow in that self-doubt,” Vidya told IANS.

The actress, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Shakuntala Devi”, says she doesn’t doubt herself much anymore.

“I think with maturity, maybe even with age, you are kinder to yourself. So maybe, I doubt myself for a lesser period of time. I doubt myself but I remind myself that it’s okay if I didn’t do well today or I am not happy with myself. That’s not the end of the world, and then I bounce back,” she added.

“Shakuntala Devi” is based on the life of the late Shakuntala Devi, widely revered as the Human Computer for her innate ability to make complex mathematical calculations within seconds.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta, and is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime on July 31.

Sonu Sood, Riteish to help old woman performing martial arts on streets

Mumbai– Bollywood celebrities Sonu Sood and Riteish Deshmukh were stunned on seeing a viral video of an elderly woman performing martial arts for a living.

In the clip, the woman, clad in a purple saree, juggles bamboo sticks. Reportedly, the woman is from Pune and has been performing on the streets to feed her family.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Riteish lauded the women, asking netizens to help him with her contact details.

“Warrior Aaji Maa…Can someone please get me the contact details of her,” he tweeted.

Later, in a separate tweet, Riteish shared that he managed to get the details of the woman and has connected with her.

“Thank you so much. We have connected with this inspiring Warrior Aaji Maa. Incredible story,” Riteish added.

Sonu Sood has also offered assistance to the old lady.

Asking for the woman’s contact details, Sonu mentioned that he would like to open a self-defence training school with her.

“Can I get her details please. Wanna open a small training school with her where she can train women of our country some self defence techniques,” Sonu wrote. (IANS)