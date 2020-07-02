Bollywood Roundup: Diana Penty, Arjun Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, and more…

Diana Penty follows her gut feeling while picking scripts

Mumbai– Actress Diana Penty follows her gut feeling when it comes to picking scripts, and says that it has never let her down.

Diana made her debut in 2012 with the megahit “Cocktail” starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. She was then seen in 2016 in “Happy Bhag Jayegi”. In 2017, she starred in “Lucknow Central” and “Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran” and “Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi” in 2018.

Is she picky when she chooses scripts? “I wouldn’t call it being picky, although people tend to feel so. For me it’s a very organic process. I read the script/hear a narration and pretty much know instantly if it’s something I want to be a part of or not. It’s really as simple as that. I follow my gut, and it has never let me down,” Diana told IANS.

Amid the lockdown, Diana has come out with an initiative called The Khaki Project to extend help and support to Mumbai Police, who have been in the forefront in the city’s fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

On the work front, she will next be seen in the romantic drama “Shiddat”, which also stars Mohit Raina, Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of “Jannat” fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

Arjun Kapoor visits hair salon as lockdown is eased

Mumbai– With lockdown restrictions being eased in Maharashtra, many salons and parlours have re-opened after a gap of almost three months. Actor Arjun Kapoor was quick to make a visit for a hair crop.

Hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to Instagram and posted a video in which he is seen giving a haircut to Arjun.

“Thank you Aalim bhai for having me back. It’s been a new experience but a very safe experience,” Arjun said in the video.

Both Arjun and Aalim are seen wearing masks and gloves.

“Arjun getting his haircut with all the necessary precautions instructed by the government and the experts,” Aalim captioned the post.

Arjun will be soon seen opposite Rakul Preet Singh in a rom-com. Reportedly, the makers are planning to resume shooting for the film in Mumbai. His film with Parineeti Chopra, “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, is also ready for release.

Urvashi Rautela attends first public event post lockdown

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela attended her first public event post lockdown when she attended the launch of a hand sanitizer brand in Mumbai on Thursday.

“For me this is more than an event, I think it is all about a social cause, helping common people, as this particular company is offering everything at half the rate, and I really wanted to do something for common people. So, I agreed to launch the product,” said Urvashi.

“It is really essential to take care of ourselves during the COVID-19 pandemic. We must wear masks and gloves, and properly sanitise,” she added.

During the pandemic, another topic that has gained importance is the mental health. “It is happening all around the world. We all are fighting with it on a daily basis but all I can say is that all of us have to be positive every single day. I have been spending a lot of time with my family. I don’t think it is justified to ask me how I have stayed positive in this period because I have been a positive and optimistic person all my life. I pray to god that we get through this difficult time as early as possible,” said Urvashi, while commenting on the issue of mental health.

She will next be seen in “Virgin Bhanupriya”. The film’s first official trailer was out on Thursday. “I feel truly lucky with ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’, as the character is really strong. Once you start getting strong female roles; it establishes you as a strong performer,” said Urvashi.

Neha Dhupia: Be kind to yourself and your body

Mumbai– Actress Neha Dhupia says it took awhile for her to be proud and comfortable in her own skin, adding that it is important to be “kind to yourself and your body”.

“Remember that photo of yourself from 5 years ago that makes you feel bad about your current weight? Well that same person 5 years ago had something else making her feel bad about her weight. We’re programmed to feel unworthy, to feel not good enough,” Neha said in her Instagram post.

She added: “Be kind to yourself and your body, it’s the only one you’ve got! It took me a while to understand this and be proud and comfortable in my own skin. If you’re reading this, DON’T waste as much time as I did! Your weighing scale doesn’t define you, you do! … #beenthruthicknthin.”

The actress also shared multiple pictures of herself from different stages of her life to prove her point. She also shared a clip from the auditions of “MTV Roadies Revolution” to talk about embracing inclusiveness.

In the upcoming episode of “Roadies Revolution”, Neha will also be seen talking about how she had put on 23 kgs during her pregnancy phase and was afraid that it might cost her the show. However, she was included in the show irrespective of her appearance.

Varun Sood on how he aced the lockdown period

Mumbai– “Ace The Quarantine” host Varun Sood said that the lockdown period has given him an opportunity to revisit some old habits and explore new ones.

“This prolonged lockdown has given all of us ample time and opportunity of honing our skills, revisit some old habits or explore new ones. I think during this phase, most of us must have gone back to or tapped a potential we never knew we had or never found the time to work upon,” Varun said.

“‘Ace The Quarantine’ is a fun opportunity to celebrate all those untapped yet supremely fun skills unabashedly. This show will offer a glimpse to the crazy and diverse ways we all have used to make this quarantine fun and enjoyable,” he added.

Also hosted by Divya Agarwal, “MTV Ace The Quarantine” intends to gauge how individuals have aced their skills and are ready to compete against each other to win, despite limited space and resources, amidst the lockdown period.

Talking about the show, Divya said: “The lockdown has made me super productive in ways I could have never imagined. The best part is that it has led me to do things differently and help hone my creativity. When Varun and I first heard the concept of ‘Ace the Quarantine’, we were instantly hooked.”

Bhumi Pednekar gives make-up lessons on social media

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar treated her fans and followers with a make-up tutorial on social media, “just for fun”.

Bhumi took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself putting make-up step-by-step.

“Just for fun!” she captioned the image.

After seeing Bhumi’s make-up, actress Kubbra Sait wrote: “Cathartic”.

Recently, Bhumi pledged to feed 550 impoverished families to honour late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She took to Instagram to make the announcement in the memory of her “Sonchiriya” co-star.

On the acting front, Bhumi will be seen in “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare” and “Durgavati”.

Anushka Sharma: People have seen enough of formula

Mumbai– Actress-producer Anushka Sharma feels people have seen enough of formula and are done with traditional ways of storytelling.

“For us, how uniquely we tell a story is extremely important and we have always tried to tell our stories as differently as possible. I have always felt that a visual trigger to storytelling is key to hold the attention of audiences today and it also allows us an unexpectedly new route to present an idea that has never been seen before by audiences,” Anushka said.

“Karnesh (her brother and partner in their production house) and I have always wanted to break away from traditional ways of telling a story because we feel people have seen enough of the formula and are done with them.”

Anushka says the audience is always looking to immerse themselves into something new.

“That’s been our biggest strength. From ‘Phillauri’ to ‘Pari’ and now ‘Bulbbul’, while we have accidentally created a sub-genre of supernatural feminism films, we have consciously told the story through the lens of clutter-breaking visual effects.”

Kangana Ranaut denies being called for questioning in Sushant case yet

Mumbai– Kangana Ranaut’s social media team has denied reports that the actress will be questioned by Mumbai Police as a part of the investigation of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Reacting to the news piece on Twitter, Kangana’s team shared: “Ms #KanganaRanaut hasn’t received any such request from @MumbaiPolice yet, but as and when she does, she is more than willing to co-operate.”

Recently, Kangana Ranaut’s team shared a video of the actress where she spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput. “Some people are saying that people who have weak minds get into depression and commit suicide. A person who is a rankholder in engineering entrance, how can his mind be weak? It can be seen from Sushant’s posts that he is clearly begging people to watch his films saying he doesn’t have a godfather and will be thrown out of the industry,” the actress says in Hindi in her video.

Kangana in her video bashed journalists for writing blind items on celebrities without taking names. She also questioned whether Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a “suicide or a planned murder”. (IANS)