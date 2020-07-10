Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Radhika Madan, Taapsee Pannu, and more…

Deepika: Often remind yourself about where you’ve come from

Mumbai– Actress Deepika Padukone is super nostalgic as she shared a few old pictures with her friends.

Along with the images, she emphasised on the importance of roots in life.

“They say look ahead…But ever so often remind yourself about where you’ve come from and everything it has taken to get to where you are on this incredible journey,” Deepika wrote on Instagram.

The photographs appear to be from Deepika’s school or college trip with her friends.

During the lockdown, Deepika has treated her fans with a lot of her old pictures.

Last month, on her father’s birthday, she posted a wish along with a childhood picture.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen opposite her husband, actor Ranveer Singh in “’83”. She is also a part of Shakun Batra’s next.

Radhika Madan’s new post is all about singing, music

Mumbai– Actress Radhika Madan has shared a new picture of herself on social media, which is all about music.

Radhika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of playing the synthesiser. In the image, she is seen dressed in denim shorts and a yellow top. The actress is seen sitting on a chair playing the musical instrument and has her headphones on.

“Gaata rahe mera dil. (My heart keeps singing),” she captioned the picture, which currently has over 238K likes.

Radhika recently collaborated with singer Jasleen Royal to recreate the Lata Mangeshkar classic “Lag jaa gale”.

While Jasleen has lent her voice to the new version, Radhika has tried her hands on the keyboard.

The original song sung by Mangeshkar featured in the 1964 film “Woh Kaun Thi”. It was composed by Madan Mohan on lyrics by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan. The song is filmed on Sadhana in the film.

Radhika was last seen in “Angrezi Medium” revolves around a relationship between a single father, played by the late Irrfan Khan, and his daughter

Taapsee Pannu: Have seen countless ups and downs

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu says she has seen numerous ups and downs in everything she has tried to attempt in life.

Taapsee took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback image from the time when her team Pune Seven Aces won the Premier Badminton League (PBL).

“Getting back to what I started…… 2020 has been very disturbing. For many reasons but the fact remains that time waits for nobody. Or a better way to look at it is, this too shall pass,” she wrote alongside the image.

The picture features Taapsee sporting pigtails dressed in a blue jacket and pink t-shirt.

“Remembering this moment when my team won its first tie in PBL after almost everybody thought we r done. Losing back to back was obviously not how any of us imagined it to be. This victory definitely brought that smile on my face but also reassured that bad times don’t last n if you hang on to hope and positivity you are bound to see a successful tomorrow.”

She added: “Have seen countless ups and downs in everything I tried to attempt in life but trust me the success tastes sweetest after you have had a taste of failure. Big hug n a bigger smile to sail through this time. ##Throwback.”

Taapsee made her acting debut with the 2010 Telugu film “Jhummandi Naadam”. She was later seen in films like “Chashme Baddoor”, “Pink”, “The Ghazi Attack”, “Judwaa 2” and “Badla” among many others.

Siddhant Chaturvedi: ‘Inside Edge’ will always have special place in my heart

Mumbai– Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is celebrating three-year anniversary of the web series “Inside Edge”.

Siddhant had made his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video’s sports drama “Inside Edge”. Celebrating the three-year anniversary of the series, Siddhant penned an emotional note on his social media to mark the occasion and shared pictures with the team of “Inside Edge”.

“3 years ago, marked the arrival of the first and the biggest Indian web show on @primevideoin. A game changer sports drama, a life changing part for me and an International Emmy award nominee- INSIDE EDGE will always have a special place in my heart. Even though I won’t be a part of the next season, Prashant Kanaujia will always be a part of the Mumbai Mavericks. Happy Anniversary! & Love you guys,” he wrote.

Siddhant was praised for his performance as Prashant Kanaujia in the series. He had reprised his role in the second season of the series.

Deeksha: Good to see regional cinema being recognised in national market

Mumbai– Gujarati actress Deeksha Joshi is happy to see the growth of Gujarati cinema.

“Even though the content being produced was amazing, the regional cinemas were less appreciated a few years ago. Comparatively, today the regional cinema is directly competing with the Hindi film industry,” said Deeksha, who recently received the best actress award for her film “Dhunki”.

“Gujarati cinema and most importantly every regional cinema has always faced economic difficulties. To give out a good product, you need finance, and many investors were sceptical about investing their money here. Today, things have changed, even Gujarati films are in the race of National awards. It is good to see that regional cinema is being recognised in the national market,” she added.

She loves Gujarati cinema, but would also like to explore Hindi and other cinemas as well. (IANS)