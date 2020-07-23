Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonu Sood, and more…

Deepika’s ‘Taboo’ trick to kill lockdown boredom

Mumbai– Actress Deepika Padukone has revealed how she is killing lockdown boredom along with family members.

On Thursday, Deepika took to Instagram to give a sneak peek into an intense Taboo game session that she played with husband Ranveer Singh and her in-laws.

“TPL — Taboo Premiere League. With everyone bringing their A-Game to the TaBoo Table I must say it is getting extremely competitive,” Deepika wrote.

Along with it, she shared a photograph of the Taboo board game.

Taboo is a popular word game where participants take turns describing a word or a phrase on a drawn card to their partner, who then has to guess the word or phrase.

On the work front, Deepika recently announced her collaboration with Prabhas on an upcoming Telugu biggie. She co-stars with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in an untitled upcoming film, and has a role in “83” starring hubby Ranveer.

Janhvi Kapoor: At times I feel guilty of my privilege

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has opened up on the biggest lesson she has learnt while portraying the character of Gunjan Saxena, the first female Indian Air Force pilot in warzone, in an upcoming biopic.

Since “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” is based on the life of the Air Force pilot, Janhvi spent a substantial time with her.

“It all comes down to the effort and the hard work you put into your work. Her (Gunjan Saxena’s) outlook is very simple. If one keeps working hard, then one will get where one has to get. I am aware of my privilege. I often felt guilty about it. But the best I can do is to earn my place by working even harder,” Janhvi, daughter of the late superstar Sridevi, said.

She noted how Saxena didn’t let society’s gender bias act as an obstacle, and never victimised herself. Instead just worked hard, which is something that inspires the most.

In a media interaction she attended with Janhvi, Saxena spoke of the toughest things a woman in uniform faces. “Other than infrastructure barriers like no separate washrooms or changing rooms, which were slowing taken care of, the toughest thing was breaking the mental barrier people had, making them accept you as a professional. Being accepted as an officer and not being looked at as a woman officer. I think that was the most challenging and also exciting part,” Saxena said.

Sonu Sood to help repatriate over 1,500 Indian students from Kyrgyzstan

Mumbai– Actor Sonu Sood will help repatriate over 1,500 Indian students from Kyrgyzstan over the next two months.

“Feeling so happy that the first flight from Kyrgyzstan to Varanasi took off today. All thanks to @flyspicejet for making my mission successful. The second flight from Kyrgyzstan to Vizag will fly Tom 24th July. Would request students to send your details asap. Jai hind,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Sonu has been helping migrant workers reach their hometowns during the Covid lockdown. He is now all set to come up with a book talking about the experience.

“The past three and half months have been a kind of a life-changing experience for me, living with the migrants for 16 to 18 hours a day and sharing their pain. When I go to see them off as they begin their journey back home, my heart is filled with joy and relief. Seeing the smiles on their faces, the tears of happiness in their eyes has been the most special experience of my life, and I pledged that I’ll keep on working to send them back to their homes until the last migrant reaches his village, to his loved ones,” Sonu said.

Shilpa Shetty is grateful to her ‘OG constants’

Mumbai– Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra has thanked her mother and sister for standing by her and encouraging her, professionally and personally.

Shilpa took to Instagram to share a special appreciation post along with pictures of the three together.

“#AppreciationPost… Same pose… just another day… There’s so much that we see changing every day. Professionally… personally… physically… emotionally…” she began.

“But, even amid all these changes, we still crave for that one set of constant people in our lives who stand by us, encourage us, cheer the loudest, and make us feel special in times when we don’t value ourselves. Just want to say that I’m really grateful for my ‘OG constants’… @sunandashetty10 & @shamitashetty_official for being who you have been to me… Love you both,” she added.

Urvashi Rautela goes vocal for local

Mumbai– Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela is happy to be vocal for local, with actor Ajay Devgn.

“I’m glad and exhilarated that Ajay Devgn sir and I support a campaign by Narendra Modiji, which is vocal for local. This simple principle, if followed, will help the country to rebuild its economy and become self-reliant. Be Indian buy Indian,” Urvashi said.

On the work front, Urvashi is seen in “Virgin Bhanupriya”. In the film, she essays the role of Bhanupriya, who is a collegegoing conservative girl who decides she has to lose her virginity. She thinks it should be the easiest thing in today’s world. However, all her attempts go in vain and a soothsayer predicts it won’t happen in her life.

“For the character of Bhanupriya I gained seven kilos, which is 15.432 pounds, and I would say preparation is as much as an actor’s job as a performance itself, because Bhanupriya’s physicality, speech or persona are vastly different from my own. As an actor my challenge was primarily physical, mental, emotional and even vocal,” Urvashi said about her role.

Amitabh Bachchan denies news report claiming he is Covid-19 negative

Mumbai– Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday evening tweeted to refute a news reports claiming he has tested Covid-19 negative.

On his verified Twitter account, Big B shared a video clip of a TV news channel that claims “Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID” as “breaking news”.

“.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!” Big B tweeted on his official account, @SrBachchan.

The Bollywood icon seems quite disturbed by the fake news surrounding his health. He also retweeted a tweet posted by a fan that reads: “That’s playing with someone’s privacy. Why do media play with people’s emotions? Take Care Sir Ji.”

Big B — along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya — is currently hospitalised with coronavirus infection.

Anushka Sharma pouts it out with a floral twist

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Sharma is flaunting her pout on Instagram, but with a floral twist.

The actress shared a boomerang video in which she is seen chilling on the couch at home and having fun with Instagram filters. She has picked a floral filter to cover her face with colourful flowers as she pouts for the camera.

Recently, the actress-producer highlighted the need to regularly practice the ancient Ayurvedic method of oil pulling. She shared a few photos on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen sitting beside her pet dog while performing the “morning ritual”.

“My morning ritual of oil pulling in the company of my sweet-smoosh-doggo Dude! Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as ‘kavala’ or ‘gundusha’, a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out. This action is excellent for dental hygiene and health and also draws out toxins in the body. As we are all using this time to take better care of our health and improve our immunity I thought of sharing this. Hopefully, it will be as beneficial to you too,” she captioned.

Priyanka Chopra imparts words of wisdom among fans

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday shared a motivational post on Instagram for her fans.

“Don’t let the challenges of today stop us from achieving our dreams of a better tomorrow’. She captioned the post as, ‘You got this!’,” Priyanka wrote.

It seems several fans were waiting for such motivation to inspire them.

“I needed this kind of motivation. Thank you for sharing,” a user commented.

“Your journey has always inspired me. You are an idol for so many people,” another one wrote.

Priyanka will soon complete 20 years in showbusiness.

A few days ago, she shared a video in which she spoke about her plans of sharing “20 monumental moments” of her career in the coming days to “celebrate 20 years in the entertainment business”.

Currently, Priyanka is spending time with her husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles. (IANS)