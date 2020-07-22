Bollywood Roundup: Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, and more…

Anupam Kher’s ‘social distancing’ meeting with Manoj Bajpayee

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher enjoyed a meeting with actors Manoj Bajpayee and Karan Tacker in the era of social distancing, and captured the moment for his social media followers.

The actor took to Instagram to share an image, in which the three can be seen maintaining social distancing as they stand. It seems they met up for some official work.

“Social Distancing!! Yesss!!! But No generation gap here between @bajpayee.manoj @karantacker and that sexy bald man,” Anupam wrote with the image.

Karan reposted the image, writing: “The kind of company every actor yearns to keep! In the esteemed company of @anupampkher and @bajpayee.manoj! ( ps don’t miss our social distancing!)”

Earlier this week, Anupam shared that his mother Dulari, who tested Covid-19 positive earlier this month, has been declared “healthy” by the doctors and will now be on home quarantine.

“Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parametres by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home. Love heals. Stay safe but don’t be distant emotionally from Covid+ patient/families! Doctors and @mybmc officials/employees are real HEROES. #JaiHo,” tweeted the actor on Monday.

Madhuri Dixit collaborates with Prajakta Koli

Mumbai– Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene caught up with Indian YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli to exchange notes on hobbies and skills they have learnt during the lockdown.

Prajakta, who also goes by the moniker Mostly Sane, collaborated with Madhuri to celebrate her acting debut in the short film “Khayali Pulav”.

The video titled “The Happiness Routine FT Madhuri Dixit | #RealTalkTuesday” went live on Tuesday and has garnered over 2 lakh views so far.

The duo was seen talking about hobbies and skills they have learnt during the lockdown. Madhuri also reflected on how she has singlehandedly learned to operate various shoot equipment with assistance from her husband.

In the video, Madhuri is seen stressing about how her heart has always dominated her head and how she has always stood by her decision of chasing happiness.

She also opened up about how her parents always supported her decision of taking up acting as a profession, which gave her mental stability and said, similarly, she will always support her children’s passions without imposing her preferences on them.

Alia and Shaheen are ‘two sweet peas’ enjoying a pink sunset

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt posted a snapshot on Wednesday, where she can be seen posing against the sunset sky with her elder sister Shaheen.

“Pink sunset and a cool breeze thoroughly enjoyed by two sweet peas,” Alia captioned the Instagram picture.

Reacting to the post, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan commented with a red heart emoji.

A few days ago, Shaheen had posted a picture where she could be seen standing alone in a balcony and watching a pink sky.

Speaking of Alia’s work projects, she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra”. Her next release, on OTT, is father Mahesh Bhatt’s “Sadak 2”. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi”.

Ranveer Singh’s ‘aur batao yaar’ post endears fans to the star

Mumbai– On Wednesday, actor Ranveer Singh got candid with fans and tried to brighten up their day with his latest Instagram post.

The actor posted a throwback picture in which he is seen wearing stylish sunglasses and a coat. But it is the caption that catches the eye.

“Aur batao yaar,” Ranveer wrote.

Reacting to the post, a user quipped: “Bas sab badia yaar, aap bataao.”

Actor Dino Morea commented: “Chashma kaha se liya ?”

Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s “83”, which narrates the story of India’s first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. In the film, Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev, who captained an underdog team to World Cup glory. Ranveer’s other upcoming film is “Jayeshbhai Jordaar”.

Preity Zinta resumes shooting amid pandemic

Mumbai– Actress Preity Zinta has resumed shooting post Covid-19 lockdown.

Preity shared a couple of boomerang videos on Instagram Stories to share the fact with fans. In the first video, the actress is seen getting her makeup done and in the second, her hair is being styled.

“Back on a show — post Covid tests, masks and hand sanitizers,” she wrote in one video.

However, Preity did not share what she was shooting for.

Recently, Preity shared a picture along with her husband Gene Goodenough. In eh Instagram post, she is leaning on hubby’s shoulder.

Dia Mirza feels like a 12-year-old on bicycle

Mumbai– Actress Dia Mirza says she feels like a 12-year-old when she rides a bicycle.

Dia took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture of herself riding a bicycle dressed in red pants and an off-white top.

“I feel like a 12-year-old on a bicycle! You? #TBT,” she wrote alongside the image.

Dia made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein”. She was later seen in films such as “Dum”, “Deewanapan”, “Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge” and “Parineeta”.

In 2018, Dia appeared as Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata in “Sanju”.

She was last seen in “Thappad”.

Rasika Dugal puts on her dancing shoes in ‘Lootcase’

Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal always wondered if she would ever get the chance to do a quintessential Bollywood film. With her latest, it seems her wish has been fulfilled.

Rasika’s upcoming film, “Lootcase”, is an all-out family entertainer that allows her to put on her dancing shoes for a song.

“I am thrilled that I am in a film which has a lip synced song ! And that I got to dance to it. Before this, I was beginning to wonder if my career would be devoid of this quintessential Bollywood experience,” Rasika said.

“Filming for the song sequence was a totally new experience for me and a lot of fun. Choreographer Adil Shaikh and his team made it feel like a breeze,” she added.

In the film, Rasika essays the role of a middle-class homemaker. The comedy thriller features Kunal Kemmu, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan, and written by Rajesh Krishnan and Kapil Sawant.

The trailer shows Kunal as a middle-class man whose life turns around when he finds an unclaimed suitcase filled with Rs 2000 currency notes. On the other hand, there is a cunning MLA (Gajraj Rao), a police officer (Ranvir Shorey), and a don (Vijay Raaz) who are trying to find the case.

“Lootcase” will release on July 31 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Shekhar Suman join #Candle4SSR online protest

Mumbai– Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande and Shekhar Suman were among celebrities who joined fans to take part in the Candle4SSR online protest on Wednesday evening, initiated as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput and to demand justice for the late actor.

Kangana lit a candle to show solidarity with the movement, a picture of which was posted by her Twitter team, which goes by the name of Team Kangana Ranaut, on their unverified Twitter account.

Sharing an image on Instagram, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita also penned a note for Sushant.

“HOPE,PRAYERS AND STRENGTH !! Keep smiling wherever you are,” she captioned the picture.

Earlier, Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, lawyer of former Cabinet minister Subramanian Swamy, had initiated the peaceful digital protest #Candle4SSR demanding justice for Sushant, who passed away last month.

The digital protest called upon everyone to light a candle in Sushant’s name at 8pm. Fans of the late actor’s participated in the protest.

Actor Shekhar Suman and his son Adhyayan Suman also took to Twitter and shared how they paid tribute to Sushant by chanting prayers and lighting candles.

“You will be burning in our hearts for ever #SSR love you I hope wherever you are..you are at peace brother ! #Candle4SSR #CBIEnquiryForSushantSinghRajput,” Adhyayan tweeted.

“This is for you #SushantSinghRajput my heart still refuses to accept that you are no more. Hope justice prevails! #Candle4SSR,” actress Meera Chopra wrote on Twitter.

‘Akshay Kumar is a hero in the truest sense of the word’: Amika Shail

Mumbai– Amika Shail describes the experience of working with superstar Akshay Kumar as a dream come true.

Amika features with Akshay in the upcoming horror comedy “Laxmmi Bomb”.

“Working with Khiladi Kumar was like a dream come true. Akshay Kumar is a hero in the truest sense of the word. As an actor, he is very down-to-earth and is aiming for constant improvisations. We all are awestruck and proud of his various initiatives and contributions – be it to the government bodies or the people at large during the pandemic,” said the “Baal Veer Returns” actress.

Talking about her role in “Laxmmi Bomb”, which will directly go to a digital platform, she said: “Although my character in the film has limited presence, it will have a lasting impact on the audience.”

Amika is also a trained singer. At the age of nine, she had participated in a singing-based reality show. She had even sung in the Mahie Gill-Nana Patekar film, “Wedding Anniversary”.

“After being a singer, I realised that I could try acting. I was very fascinated by the television industry right from the time I participated in a singing reality show. I admit that I came to Mumbai with the goal of being a singer, but acting drew me towards it. ‘Udaan’ gave a boost to my confidence and motivated me to go for more,” she said. (IANS)