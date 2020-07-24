Bhumi unites with child climate activist Licypriya Kangujam

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has joined hands with child activist Licypriya Kangujam to raise awareness on environment protection.

“I will do whatever it takes to bring this conversation to the forefront. We owe it to the next generations who will inhabit this planet. We owe it to this planet because it sustains us,” said Bhumi.

Licypriya is eight years old. She is from Manipur, and is an Indian climate activist and also the founder of the Child Movement and fighting to save our planet and our future.

She said: “In 2018 when I was six, I got a chance to attend a United Nation Disaster conference in Mongolia and it was my life-changing event. After returning from Mongolia, I started my organisation called the Child Movement, to call the world leaders to call for urgent action to save our planet and our future.”

Licypriya is also an innovator in the field of climate justice.

“I have developed a device called Sukifu, which means Survival Kit for the Future, with the support of IIT professor Chandan Ghosh sir. My device Sukifu and I want to send a strong message about the environment depletion. It will also get the attention of world leaders, scientists, experts, pollution control boards who are responsible for our safe future,” she said, adding: “My device will give fresh air to the lungs and will save us from air pollution.”

On her nature protection initiative, Climate Warrior, Bhumi said: “This platform, Climate Warrior, is looking to raise awareness at every level possible because climate change is real and climate change is here.”

On her part, Licypriya has a simple message for the people of our country. “I want to give a small message to the people and children that they should not use single-use plastic. They should plant more trees. If you have trees you will get cool and fresh air to breathe!” (IANS)