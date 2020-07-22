Armaan Malik reveals he had ‘big plans for turning 25’

Mumbai– Playback singer Armaan Malik on his 25th birthday revealed that he had big plans for celebrating the day. However, owing to the coronavirus lockdown, the singer has had to spend his birthday in a low-key manner.

“Never thought I’d be having my birthday in lockdown, I had big plans for turning 25 and thought things would ease out by July but of course we all know how that went. Nevertheless, extremely grateful to be with my loved ones today and for all the love I get from you all,” shared Armaan, on his verified Twitter account on Wednesday.

While Twitter kept buzzing with fans of the singer wishing him on his special day, Armaan shared a note of gratitude for them. “Gonna take some time to reply to all your wishes but love u all so much! Big wala huggie,” he wrote.

On the work front, the birthday boy’s latest is the romantic single “Zara thehro”. The song composed by Amaal Mallik, features Armaan and Mehreen Pirzada in the video. Singer Tulsi Kumar joins Armaan in the vocals. The video has been directed by his father, veteran music composer Daboo Malik, and Trigger Happy. (IANS)