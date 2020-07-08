Anuradha and Prashanth Palakurthi to Keynote Vision-Aid 2020 Annual Event

LEXINGTON, MA–Vision-Aid announced that the Chief Guests for this year’s annual event, to be held on Sunday, August 2nd, at 4:00 PM, will be Anuradha and Prashanth Palakurthi, a couple who are well-known in the New England area and globally, for their many accomplishments.

“We are delighted to have Prashanth and Anuradha as our Chief Guests,” said Puran Dang, Chairman of Vision-Aid. “They are very generous and do a lot for all noble causes. Our sincere thanks to them.”

Vision-Aid is going virtual for the first time in its rich history of holding spectacular mega events that have rocked the Boston audiences for over 12 years in a row, and the team hopes that this year’s show will be spectacular and unique in its own way.

Vision-Aid said in a statement that its team is grateful to the 60-plus dancers from the New England dance community, who are working tirelessly to bring this grand production to life. Vision-Aid is expecting to have a large virtual global audience of over 1,000 viewers at the show and has priced tickets reasonably to make the show accessible to all.

The Vision-Aid team expressed gratefulness to all sponsors, donors and ticket holders for their support which comes in at a time which is very difficult for everyone, but for the visually impaired in particular, who face challenges even in better times.

To buy tickets, support the event as a donor or sponsor, or to view the current list of sponsors, just head to www.VisionAid.org

This year’s dazzling show “Shakthi – The Essence of Empowered Women”, is produced by renowned choreographer Guru Madurai R. Muralidaran, ably assisted by Artistic Directors Jeyanthi Ghatraju, Hema Iyengar, Sujatha Meyyappan, Sripriya Natarajan Moorthy, Marishakthi Muthuswamy and Thenu Raajan, pulling together sixty of the brightest dance talent in the New England area. The Artistic Directors are also supported by dance teachers like Dhanashree Madiwale-Karmakar and senior dance students like Shirin Bakre, Anjanadevi Govindaraj, Chitanya Gopu, Priyanka Joshi, Shilpa Narayanan, Neha Pillai, Adithi Venkatesan, and Ananya Venkatesan.

Anuradha Palakurthi is the founder of Juju Productions. She is called the “India nightingale of New England” and is an accomplished vocalist in multiple Indian genres. Her song “Jaan Meri” won the Best Song of the year award at Radio Mirchi Awards (Indian Grammy) in Feb 2020, making her the first US citizen to do so.

Ms. Palakurthi co-hosts Radio Music India’s weekly show and is the Chairperson of MIT’s Heritage Arts of South Asia (MITHAS) – an organization that seeks to endow our children with the benefits of regular exposure to great Indian heritage, and works for the preservation and presentation of arts to the greater New England area.

Prashanth Palakurthi is an entrepreneur and the Founder and CEO of Reflexis Systems. He is a double graduate from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani in India – where he met Anuradha. Being the son of an ophthalmologist, the late Dr. Krupasagar Palakurthi, he has had a ringside view of the challenge of curable blindness in India.

Syed Ali Rizvi, President of Vision-Aid, said “The Palakurthis are a very philanthropic couple and not only “invest” but commit themselves to action for many great causes. We are gratified that they have accepted to be the Chief Guests at Vision-Aid’s annual event and will share their inspiring message with our global audiences. Thanks Anuradha and Prashanth.”

Revathy Ramakrishna, Co-Founder / VP of Vision-Aid, and the India New England Woman of the Year 2019-2020, welcomed the announcement stating “Vision-Aid Founder Ramakrishna Raju and I are really thrilled and honored to have Anuradha and Prashanth as our Chief Guests this year. We fondly remember the late Dr. Krupasagar Palakurthi, whose life and accomplishments positively benefited thousands of visually impaired lives and serves as an inspiration and role model for the Vision-Aid team.

