Allu Arjun’s ‘Sarrainodu’ in dubbed Hindi version crosses 300 million YouTube views

Mumbai–The dubbed Hindi version of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun’s “Sarrainodu” has crossed 300 million views on YouTube, setting a record.

Trade Analyst Komal Nahta tweeted: “Stylish Star @alluarjun film #Sarrainodu (Hindi dubbed version) becomes the FIRST INDIAN FILM to reach 300 Million+ views on @youtubeindia.”

Written and directed by Boyapati Srinu, the 2016 release also features Srikanth, Aadhi Pinisetty, Catherine Tresa, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Allu Arjun’s fans are elated with the record. They have started the hashtag #Sarrainodu300MillionViews on Twitter.

Allu Arjun will next be seen in the Telugu action thriller movie “Pushpa”, written and directed by Sukumar. The forthcoming film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Sethupathi and Prakash Raj. The Telugu film will reportedly be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. (IANS)